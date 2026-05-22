Celtics Trade Pitch Lands $87 Million Star Center Next to Jayson Tatum

A first-round playoff exit was a huge wake-up call for the Boston Celtics. The front office will now seek adequate reinforcements in the front court this offseason, something it failed to do last time.

There are limited attractive options that will push Boston to explore trade possibilities, one of which is with the Oklahoma City Thunder for center Isaiah Hartenstein.

According to Boston Herald reporter Zack Cox, Hartenstein would be a good deal for Boston for many reasons.

“A key piece of the Thunder’s championship-winning roster, Hartenstein would provide a major boost to the Celtics’ shaky frontcourt if financial constraints prevent him from sticking around Oklahoma City,” Cox wrote. “The 7-footer is an effective rebounder at both ends and one of the NBA’s better facilitating big men, ranking in the 90th percentile for his position in assist percentage, per Cleaning the Glass, and near the top of the league in screen assists per game.

Hartenstein, 28, averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and featured in 47 games. He fell just short of the double-double mark he set last year.

Where Does Star Stand with OKC; Could Celtics Swoop in?

Hartenstein joined OKC ahead of the 2024-25 season. He signed a three-year deal when he joined, which included a player option for the 2026-27 season.

“Hartenstein has a $28.5 million club option in his contract for next season, so acquiring him would require OKC to either decline the option and send him into free agency, or agree to a sign-and-trade — ideally one that would fit into the $27.7 million traded player exception that Boston created by swapping Anfernee Simons for Nikola Vucevic in February,” Cox added.

The Thunder already have huge commitments after extensions for stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, as such tough roster decisions will be made for stars like Hartenstein.

Originally a bench contributor, Hartenstein became OKC’s starting center when he joined and he helped them win the championship last year. The Thunder values his presence on the team as he and Chet Holmgren give the franchise a big lineup, something that isn’t common today.

If OKC wants to trade Hartenstein for something, they will have to sign him for an extension.

Boston’s Stance in Trading for Hartenstein

Boston already knows its interior presence problem, which is why it traded for Nikola Vucevic. He brought the size but still struggled inside.

Boston’s frontcourt showed vulnerabilities throughout the year, particularly in a physical first round against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston looked in total control after the first four games leading the series 3-1. However, when Joel Embiid returned in Game 4 and started getting into a stride from Game 5, the Celtics couldn’t keep up. Boston ended up losing three games in a row to mark their elimination.

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office know that they need to address the issue of failing to handle the physicality in the paint.

The Celtics survived the season through shooting but that can only take one so far in the postseason and it certainly showed. Boston will have to seek solutions and Hartenstein is a decent option.