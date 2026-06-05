Celtics Mega Trade Pitch Forms $481 Million Star Trio Around Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics will be subject to some interesting trade deals this offseason. The franchise clearly needs additions to its roster and it may require some major outgoings as well.

ClutchPoints’ Bailey Bassett proposed a seismic deal involving the Celtics and the Houston Rockets that could reshape Boston’s complexion

In the proposed trade, the Celtics send All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown to the Rockets. In return, Boston receives promising young guard Reed Sheppard, forward Jabari Smith Jr., veteran wing Dorian Finney-Smith, and three first-round picks.

“This trade proposal sees the Rockets depart with Reed Sheppard, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jabari Smith Jr., and three first-round picks,” Bassett wrote. “Sheppard was drafted third overall just two years ago, and he flashed serious offensive potential as a sophomore. Smith is a fellow former number three pick who has an inside-outside game, and Finney-Smith is a solid defender.”

Houston isn’t new to blockbuster trades, just last year they brought in Kevin Durant in a record seven-team deal. Getting Brown a year later would be a major shift.

Celtics’ Gains in Trading Brown

Moving towards an only Jayson Tatum era would be next for Boston if it proceeds with this trade. If there was one of their star duo to be traded, it was Brown, the star guard, who has been subject to trade interests and could fetch the Celtics serious returns.

“Rumors have long swirled that the Celtics may one day break up the Tatum-Brown duo,” Basset added. “This is a trade package grand enough to potentially make it happen. The influx of draft capital would help Boston build for the future and continue to get their finances in check, and all three of the role players coming over would fit the Celtics’ system well.”

Brown is currently sitting on a supermax deal worth $285 million. He is one of the highest earners in the league, which means a significant chunk of cap space. Tatum also sits on a huge deal and the Celtics have had no problems accommodating the two stars but if there is a good time to leverage for future flexibility, it is now.

Boston’s incoming pieces from Houston don’t match Brown’s impact but Sheppard, Smith Jr., and Finney-Smith bring a mix of youth, skill, and experience.

Finney-Smith is on a manageable veteran deal while Sheppard and Smith Jr. also come in with team-friendly rookie-scale contracts. The first three round picks are a huge deal-maker for Boston.

Young Stars Bolster Celtics’ Core Around Jayson Tatum

The Celtics have not really been moved towards a young roster. Since drafting Tatum and Brown, every season has been a title-chasing one and they always go for experience additions.

Sheppard is 21 and Smith Jr. is 23; these two could be an injection of youth to the Celtics roster.

Sheppard had a much improved second year in the league as he averaged 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists playing 82 games. He started only 21 games but his numbers were far greater than in his rookie year.

Smith Jr., has a solid stretch-four potential and brings size, versatility, and interior presence at 6-foot-11. He averaged a career-high 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season playing 77 games.

From a Celtics perspective, having Brown alongside Tatum represents their best shot at winning another ring. However, moving Brown isn’t necessarily a tear-down. The one championship run in nine years shows that hanging on might just limit the franchise’s future to command assets in the market.