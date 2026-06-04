Celtics Receive Significant Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Pursuit

A whirlwind of speculation has erupted over the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown, with the basketball world waiting and watching as the NBA offseason carries on for 28 teams.

Brown, 29, has been rumored as a strong trade piece for the Celtics, who are fresh off a first round exit at the hands of the rival Philadelphia 76ers.

There haven’t been any reports confirming that the Brown trade talks are officially happening in the Boston front office, but with a player like two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to be traded from Milwaukee soon, Brown finds himself as one of the main attractions of the summer.

A Brown for Antetokounmpo swap has been heavily discussed by fans and media, but according to Bucks reporter Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee is not interested in the Celtics All-Star.

Wrote @Fullcourtpass on X: “The Milwaukee Bucks would NOT want Jaylen Brown in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, per @JimOwczarski.”

Bucks Star Reportedly Holds Interest in Joining Celtics

Earlier this week, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Antetokounmpo views Boston as a highly-attractive destination, even though there are no confirmed reports that the Celtics are even considering making an offer for the 31-year-old Milwaukee star.

“While league sources have long maintained that he’s interested in joining the Heat, there are also indications that he’s very intrigued with the prospect of joining a Celtics team that, by any objective measure, is deeper and more dynamic than Miami’s and could thus remain more competitive after a blockbuster deal,” Amick wrote.

While the Heat appear firm frontrunners in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, considering Amick’s report and an earlier interview Antetokounmpo did where he praised Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, there is enough to at least consider Boston distant contenders to land the former MVP.

But if the Bucks aren’t interested in Brown, who is in his prime, is younger and shown to be healthier than Antetokounmpo, it’s difficult to picture what package of assets the Celtics could offer that would entice the Bucks enough to deal Antetokounmpo.

Even if Boston Can Land Giannis Antetokounmpo, Retaining Brown Wouldn’t Be a Bad Move

The duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum has led the Celtics to multiple conference finals and NBA Finals appearances. Boston won a championship three seasons ago.

There is a proven formula for the Celtics to make deep postseason runs and even win a championship behind Brown and Tatum; the Celtics just have to work to rediscover it.

This past season showed some semblance of a contender — certainly in the Eastern Conference — even without Tatum, who didn’t return from an Achilles tendon rupture until early March. The Celtics still ripped off 56 wins and had not one, not two, but three straight chances to close out Philadelphia and move on to the second round of the playoffs.

After a first round collapse, the Celtics have to figure out what they need to do to return to dominating the Eastern Conference.

Having Tatum and Brown in their primes, Boston must believe it should at least be the best in the East — simply because no team in the conference possesses a more proven duo.