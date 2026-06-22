Celtics Proposal Lands 5-Time All-NBA Wing, 23-Year-Old Star for Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics may look for ways to utilize Jaylen Brown’s trade value this offseason. It is highly speculated that he will only be moved if it helps bring in Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that may not be the case.

According to NESN’s Daniel Fisher, there’s a compelling trade with the Golden State Warriors could work out for both franchises.

In a proposed trade, the Warriors move veteran star Jimmy Butler, promising young guard Brandin Podziemski, the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and an unprotected 2028 first-rounder to the Celtics in exchange for Brown.

“This trade would likely only occur if Brown were open to the Celtics moving him, as Boston would be sacrificing a chance to compete for a title next season,” Fisher wrote. “However, adding Butler to the mix could still prove beneficial, as the Celtics would be good enough to make the playoffs if he stays healthy.”

While it is expected that Boston hangs on to Brown, he may decide to explore other opportunities. Although the Celtics are still aiming to compete, the market for Antetokounmpo may be a tough one.

How the Celtics Can Make it Work

Moving Brown for Butler is an ideal like-for-like exchange salary-wise, although while Butler is heading to an expiring deal, Brown is still committed to his deal.

This deal could work out without massive additional salary dumping. And for the Celtics, moving Brown’s hefty deal would provide breathing room for the future. Butler’s contract is similarly large, but he won’t be a long-term commitment.

The key is Butler’s health and willingness to buy into a new role. He will turn 37 before the start of next season, and despite being a proven playoff performer, his recent injury problems raise legitimate questions.

Butler tore his ACL in January and missed the rest of the season. He is not expected back for the start of next season, which is a hindrance to any potential trade for him.

If the Celtics key into getting Butler, they will hope that he can return to form as a high-usage scorer and defender. Pre-injury, he was a consistent 20-point scorer supporting Stephen Curry as the secondary.

If healthy, Butler could slot in as a second option behind Jayson Tatum and complement Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in the backcourt.

What This Jaylen Brown Move Would Look Like for the Celtics

Butler may not be an upgrade over Brown, as the Celtics star guard is a former Finals MVP and one of the best two-way players in the league. What Butler will bring is a new element in the roster, something different from the Tatum-Brown duo that has been the Celtics’ driving force for almost a decade.

Giving up a much younger Brown for Butler doesn’t look like a contention worthy move but there are other potentials Boston can grab from the deal.

“The only concern is that Butler’s career is nearing its end, and he might only have a few more seasons left,” Fisher added. “Yet, the Celtics would gain a young shooting guard in Podziemski, who is just 23 and averaged 13.8 points per game last season. Additionally, they would acquire the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft to build around, along with another pick in 2028.”

The future flexibility is the main catch here for Boston because they will most likely rather not trade Brown if the incoming isn’t Antetokounmpo. The front office still wants to utilize the franchise’s contention window.





