The Boston Celtics have been linked to one of the NBA’s most coveted trade targets. But getting Trey Murphy III out of New Orleans could be even more difficult than expected.

Murphy has not requested a trade from the Pelicans despite the franchise’s ongoing struggles, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Fischer reported in The Stein Line Thursday that the 26-year-old forward is aware of the considerable interest surrounding him but has not sought a move.

Unlike teammate Dejounte Murray, who recently requested a trade, Murphy appears content to let the situation play out.

“And I continue to hear that New Orleans remains reluctant to contemplate parting with the in-demand swingman,” Fischer wrote.

The development complicates the outlook for teams such as Boston, which has been mentioned as a potential destination for Murphy.

Celtics Face Major Obstacle in Trey Murphy Trade Pursuit

Murphy has attracted interest from several teams because of his combination of size, shooting and scoring versatility.

The 6-foot-8 forward is under contract through the 2028-29 season, giving New Orleans little urgency to move him.

Fischer’s latest reporting reinforces the Pelicans’ longstanding position that Murphy remains an important part of their future.

The situation differs significantly from Murray’s.

Murray has formally expressed his desire to leave New Orleans, prompting the organization to explore potential trade options.

Murphy, meanwhile, has made no comparable request.

That distinction matters for Boston and other interested teams.

Without pressure from the player, the Pelicans can maintain their asking price or simply retain him.

Previous reporting suggested New Orleans would demand a substantial package of draft assets to consider moving Murphy.

Bill Simmons Identifies Murphy as Celtics’ Missing Piece

The update arrives shortly after Bill Simmons urged Boston to pursue Murphy.

Speaking on the Nov. 17 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Simmons argued that the Celtics need another established perimeter scorer to strengthen their championship chances.

“And to me, it’s clearly Trey Murphy,” Simmons said.

Simmons envisioned Murphy joining Jayson Tatum, Paul George, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard in a lineup capable of challenging the Eastern Conference’s best teams.

The Celtics also possess a $27.7 million trade exception, while Murphy earns approximately $27 million this season.

However, any transaction involving the exception would still need to comply with league salary-cap restrictions.

Simmons floated the possibility of including young players and draft compensation in a broader trade framework.

His comments were speculative, not a report of negotiations.

Brad Stevens Faces Difficult Trade Decision

Boston has the motivation to improve, but acquiring Murphy would require cooperation from a Pelicans organization that remains reluctant to entertain offers.

Murphy’s ability to stretch the floor and score without dominating possessions would make him an attractive fit alongside Tatum and George.

Still, the Celtics cannot force New Orleans to negotiate.

Fischer’s report suggests Murphy has no intention of creating that pressure himself.

For president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, the challenge is determining whether Boston has enough assets to change the Pelicans’ position.

The Celtics may view Murphy as an ideal addition.

New Orleans, however, has little reason to make him available.