Celtics Trey Murphy Trade Rumors Get Surprising Update

In the wake of the Boston Celtics‘ stunning trade of Jaylen Brown to the Sixers last week, the hope among Bostonians who had developed a certain faith in team president Brad Stevens in his time as a coach and executive, was that the package of two first-round picks, two second-round picks and Paul George was just a precursor, that there was more coming–perhaps a Trey Murphy deal with the Pelicans.

After all, the return for Brown had just been too thin. The Lakers had just given up two picks and two swaps for Walker Kessler, Desmond Bane had fetched four picks for the Grizzlies last summer and, of course, the Knicks gave up five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges. How could Brown have been dealt for so little after a season in which he had been an MVP candidate?

So it is on to Murphy … right? He’s a two-way player who averaged 21.5 points on 47.0% shooting and 37.9% 3-point shooting. He is 26 and makes $27 million next season, signed for $60 million over two years thereafter.

Celtics Have Not Pursued Trey Murphy

It would make sense for the Celtics to pursue a guy like Murphy, who would be right on the same timeline of Jayson Tatum (who is 28) and can be a more efficient version of Brown, on a much more efficient contract. The Celtics are known to be a team interested in Murphy, but then, half the league has expressed interest in Murphy.

The problem is, the Celtics are not pushing for a Murphy trade just now. At all, apparently.

They would not be able to get the Pelicans to take back Paul George, and New Orleans’ trade price on Murphy–four first-rounders, or three and a player they value–is likely too steep for Boston to meet.

Trey Murphy Deal Would Likely Require Derrick White

The Celtics have not shown an interest in trading Derrick White to date, who would be a fit for a Murphy trade.

“I don’t think anything is going on there with New Orleans, not yet, anyway,” one Western Conference executive said. “It’ a surprise, most people thought they would be more aggressive. But they are taking their time on moving Murphy, I suppose because they can. And Boston has been quiet. If they want to soothe the natives there, they’re not doing it right now. I think they’re regrouping with where they are. You always go back and talk with other teams, and they’ll do that, but you don’t get the idea that they’re beating the pavement for another player.”

Celtics Must Answer: Why Now?

Stevens and Celtics owner Bill Chisholm will face the media on Monday afternoon to address the Brown trade, and it’s a stand-up move on Chisholm’s part to be there (though we’ll see what he says once there.)

One league executive, who was sympathetic to the reasons that the Celtics and Stevens traded away Brown, said there still was one lingering question about the move. It’s probably the same question many fans are still mulling: Why now? The exec said, “That’s the thing I’d be wondering, you know, you could have gotten that deal from Philly next week or the week after or next month. Let it play out. So, why now?”