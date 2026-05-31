Celtics Get Strong Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit After OKC Loss

Roughly a month removed from an ugly elimination in the first round of the playoffs, the Boston Celtics are staring at one of the most anticipated offseasons in franchise history.

Ever since Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics cleaned out their lockers for the season, endless rumors have tethered them to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As the postseason nears a close and a champion is crowned, the offseason outlook will continue to shift rapidly. With the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder the latest to drop out of the playoffs, the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are catching fire.

With the loss, the Thunder suddenly find themselves thrown into the Antetokounmpo mix — so what does that mean for the Celtics, whom some would consider the strongest suitor for the Bucks star?

According to Hardwood Houdini’s Ben Handler, the Celtics’ chances of acquiring Antetokounmpo will take a hit if the Thunder make a push for the two-time MVP.

“The Celtics have emerged as a legitimate threat to land Giannis and other stars, but this could change that,” Handler wrote. “The bottom line is that if the Celtics and Thunder are interested in the same player, the Thunder will almost certainly win that bidding war, and there’s not much Boston can do about it. Whether they’ll actually show interest or not is another story, but if they do, the Celtics will likely have to shift to plan B.”

Should Celtics Even Want to Go All-In for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Numerous reports have indicated the Celtics will need to include Brown in an offer for Antetokounmpo for the Bucks to even consider a deal.

But should the Celtics really want to trade their MVP-caliber star who is younger and healthier than Antetokounmpo?

Celtics reporter Brian Robb stated the Celtics exploring trade offers for Brown should be considered unlikely at this point.

“It would be surprising to see Brown traded this summer by Boston, barring the team making a superstar upgrade with the move,” Robb wrote on MassLive.com. “However, in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade scenario, it’s possible that Brown could be moved to a third team with younger players and draft assets heading to the Bucks as they begin a rebuild.”

If the Celtics can receive a quality rotational player (or two) in a multi-team trade involving Antetokounmpo, that could change the conversation. But for now, there isn’t any movement on a potential Brown for Antetokounmpo swap.

The Other Side of the Argument is Also Strong

Brown, 29, is an All-NBA player in the heart of his prime, which is why some would argue trading him now would be the Celtics’ best bet.

If the Bucks were to be interested in Brown, it would be hard for the Celtics to not at least engage in conversations. After all, Antetokounmpo is considered to be better than Brown — and even Tatum for that matter — and a very desirable piece to build a team around.

Antetokounmpo, 32, is coming off the most turbulent season of his career. His crumbling relationship with the Bucks spilled into the media. The season ended with the overwhelming feeling that both parties could no longer maintain partnership.

The thought of pairing Tatum and Brown, two of the top 10 players in the NBA, is an intriguing one.

We’ll see if Celtics president Brad Stevens feels the same way.