Celtics Receive New Update on Possible Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

The Boston Celtics, fresh off an elimination in the first round of the playoffs at the hands of their rivals, are approaching one that is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing offseasons in franchise history.

Boston’s early postseason exit gave fuel to the potentially uncertain future of All-NBA swingman Jaylen Brown.

With the Celtics reportedly looking at some roster changes and Brown just piecing together his best season as a pro, the idea of Brown changing organizations this summer doesn’t seem as far-fetched as it was just a month or two ago.

The name most connected to a potential Brown trade is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the disgruntled Milwaukee Bucks star who is all but guaranteed to find a new team before June’s NBA draft.

If the Celtics go after the two-time NBA MVP in a trade, they’ll likely need to include Brown in a deal. But, according to Celtics reporter Brian Robb, that doesn’t necessarily mean Brown would be traded to the Bucks.

“It would be surprising to see Brown traded this summer by Boston, barring the team making a superstar upgrade with the move,” Robb wrote on MassLive.com. “However, in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade scenario, it’s possible that Brown could be moved to a third team with younger players and draft assets heading to the Bucks as they begin a rebuild.”

No Reports of Celtics Exploring Giannis Antetokounmpo for Brown Swap, But…

Brown, 29, is an All-NBA star in the prime of his career. Trading him would yield the Celtics a significant haul in return.

But for Boston to orchestrate an Antetokounmpo for Brown swap, it would likely require another team to be involved in the deal to stabilize asset flow, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“We’ve heard Boston could potentially be in the mix,” Siegel said on the “ClutchScoops” podcast. “And I think that that’s an interesting scenario because if Boston gets in the mix and they ultimately decide to split with Jaylen Brown, that’s gonna open up some questions about where Jaylen Brown goes, because I don’t think that he would be heading back to the Milwaukee Bucks. There could be a potentially third team here that now trades more picks to the Bucks to get Jaylen Brown. … All of sudden [teams] could maybe be in the mix for Jaylen Brown. This could maybe have a trickle down effect for the rest of the league.”

Does Boston Have a Reason to Move Brown?

If it is a deal for Antetokounmpo, it is hard to argue the Celtics should pass.

Last season, with star forward Jayson Tatum, perennial MVP candidate, out rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon, Brown captained the Celtics to the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and was in the thick of the MVP race the entire season.

He did that while averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists.

That in mind, it is also hard to argue now wouldn’t be the best time to move Brown. He is healthy, a top performer and easy to build around.

After the Celtics’ season ended, plenty of conversation erupted on the internet over Brown’s future in Boston; former NBA star Tracy McGrady even went as far as saying Brown was unhappy with the Celtics.

Then Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was asked about that speculation and discussed Brown directly. The executive poured cold water over the notion that Brown was disgruntled.

Boston may not actively be shopping Brown, but if Stevens comes across a path to an immediate roster upgrade, he has shown he is unafraid to make major moves.