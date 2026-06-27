Celtics Urged To Target Controversial Forward Via Trade

The Boston Celtics appear to be exploring every option in a bid to retool the roster ahead of next season. Jaylen Brown’s name continues to be floated in trade rumors.

However, it’s also worth remembering that the Celtics have the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and a $27.1 million traded player exception at their disposal, too. As such, Brad Stevens has plenty of avenues to explore in a bid to revamp Joe Mazzulla’s squad.

According to Evan Turner, who spoke with Heavy on Sports via Sweepstakes Casino, one player the Celtics should target is controversial forward Dillon Brooks.

“It wouldn’t be popular because I think he would drive everybody crazy, but he’s proven,” Turner said. “I love how Dillon Brooks battles, I love that he’s an equalizer, I love that he loves to win. That’s just what he does, man. Say what you want about Brooks, he got a win against Duke, Coach K Duke. Brooks is going to win some amazing games for Team Canada. He just has a it factor.”

Turner continued.

“And Brooks is the archrival, like a real archrival to LeBron James. It’s not like the Lance Stephenson thing, like this actually sticks.”

Brooks, 30, enjoyed a strong season for Ime Udoka’s Houston Rockets. In 56 regular-season games, he averaged 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He shot 34.4% from deep and 49.2% from two-point range.

Turner Also Wants Celtics To Target Jrue Holiday

During the same conversation, Turner also pinpointed Jrue Holiday as a player the Celtics should look to reunite with.

“ Go back and go get Jrue Holiday, 1,000%,” Turner said. “I still think he’s got three or four more years of high-level play. And, I think he can play in any situation. His presence kind of decorates the court. He plays poised, he plays tough.”

Turner continued.

“But I think he’s been the best role player, you know, the past five, six years, if you had to call him that, because he’s played as a second and first option whenever you need him to. But I think those are two guys that would definitely kill it.”

Holiday played a huge role for the Celtics in their run to the 2024 NBA Championship. He has two years remaining on his current contract, with the final year being a player option.

Celtics Need To Make Tough Decisions

Regardless of who Stevens chooses to target in the coming months, it’s clear that the roster will look noticeably different at the start of next season. If Brown is truly going to be traded, it will be interesting to see what that package ultimately looks like.

Furthermore, Boston has a string of players with a team option in their contract for next season. Jordan Walsh, Max Shulga, Dalano Banton, Neemias Queta, Amari Williams and Ron Harper Jr will all be awaiting the front office’s decision regarding their future.

A lot of change is coming to the Celtics. However, if the goal is ensuring Jayson Tatum’s prime isn’t wasted, and that the team is ready to contend in the Eastern Conference, that change is inevitable.

Whether Brooks or Holiday emerges as part of those changes will remain to be seen.