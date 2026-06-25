Former Celtics Player Wants Boston to Reunite With Championship Guard

The Boston Celtics have some clear needs heading into the offseason. Finding a starting-level big man and a high-level point guard are expected to be high priorities for the front office.

According to Evan Turner, who spoke with Heavy on Sports via The Sport Geek, who has recently produced an NHL Stanley Cup Final 2026 Betting Preview, Boston should try to bring Jrue Holiday back to Boston to fix their point guard position.

“ Go back and go get Jrue Holiday, 1,000%,” Turner said. “I still think he’s got three or four more years of high-level play. And, I think he can play in any situation. His presence kind of decorates the court. He plays poised, he plays tough.”

Turner continued.

“But I think he’s been the best role player, you know, the past five, six years, if you had to call him that, because he’s played as a second and first option whenever you need him to. But I think those are two guys that would definitely kill it.”

Holiday has proven to be the missing piece for two championship teams in recent years. He helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship in 2021 and the Celtics in 2024.

Jrue Holiday Had A Strong Season In Portland

Holiday was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last summer, as the Celtics looked to trim their payroll. Despite landing in a difficult situation, Holiday continued to impress.

In 53 games, the veteran guard averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 37.8% from deep and 52.7% from two-point range. Boston missed Holiday’s point-of-attack defense and versatility on both sides of the floor. Furthermore, they missed his connectivity as a secondary playmaker.

Adding Holiday back to the rotation would instantly improve the Celtics. However, it would appear the team is aiming to get younger and more explosive this summer, which means a reunion with Holiday is probably out of the question.

Turner Believes Celtics Should Get Dillon Brooks

Another player Turner believes could help the Celtics next season is controversial forward Dillon Brooks.

“It wouldn’t be popular because I think he would drive everybody crazy, but he’s proven,” Turner said. “I love how Dillon Brooks battles, I love that he’s an equalizer, I love that he loves to win. That’s just what he does, man. Say what you want about Brooks, he got a win against Duke, Coach K Duke. Brooks is going to win some amazing games for Team Canada. He just has a it factor.”

Turner continued.

“And Brooks is the archrival, like a real archrival to LeBron James. It’s not like the Lance Stephenson thing, like this actually sticks.”

Brooks doesn’t fit the mold of an athletic and explosive talent. However, if the Celtics are looking to acquire an agitator, he would be the perfect fit. Still, that doesn’t appear to be the direction Boston is taking in the retooling process; as such, Brooks is unlikely to suit up for the Celtics in the near future.

Nevertheless, it’s clear Boston needs to make some additions this summer. Who those additions are, or how the Celtics make them happen, will remain to be seen. After all, we’re still waiting to see how Jaylen Brown’s future with the franchise plays out.