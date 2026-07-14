Celtics Wing Makes Bold Statement Ahead of New Season

The Boston Celtics look fundamentally different heading into 2026-27. Jaylen Brown is in Philadelphia. Paul George is in the building. Jayson Tatum will be coming off a full preseason. Still, the wing minutes that were locked down for years are now available in a way they have never been before.

One of the young players already in the building is not waiting around to see if the opportunity finds him. He has already declared exactly what he wants from this season.

Jordan Walsh spoke at halftime of Boston’s Summer League game in Las Vegas on Sunday, and his message was as direct as it gets.

Walsh Sends a Strong Message

Walsh was asked about his goals for the upcoming season. His answer did not leave any room for ambiguity.

“I want to always be the best option,” Walsh said. “I want to be the best choice.”

Walsh described specific moments last season where the game got tight and he had to come out of the lineup because the coaching staff might not have viewed him as a reliable offensive option in those situations.

“I feel like there was a lot of times in the season last year where it would become clutch moments where we needed a bucket, and I would have to get subbed out,” Walsh said. “I talked to my player development coach and said when those moments come, I want to always be the best option.”

He identified exactly what he needs to improve to make that happen.

“For me, it’s working on my shot, working on my handle, working on creating my own shot when I have those pockets,” Walsh said.

What Walsh Built Last Season for the Celtics

The foundation for Walsh’s ambition is not coming from nowhere. His third NBA season was his best by a significant margin.

Walsh shot 38.4 percent from three last season, a dramatic improvement from the 26.6 percent mark he carried through his first two years in the league. He appeared in 68 games, the most of his career, and earned 25 starts while averaging over 17 minutes a night.

The defense was already there. Walsh guarded players like Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, and Jaren Jackson Jr. during the season and held his own against all of them.

During one early-season stretch across November and December, Walsh looked like a different player, averaging 15 points over six games while converting shots at a 77.3 percent clip. For that window, he looked ready to take on a bigger role.

Then the regression came. The scoring production fell off over the final four months. The starting spot disappeared. The postseason told the other side of the story. Walsh managed just 12 points on 19 attempts through the entire first-round series against Philadelphia and barely saw the floor in Game 7, logging only five minutes with Tatum sidelined.

Walsh knows where he stood when the season ended. He is using that as fuel for what comes next.

The Door Is Open

Walsh is not the only young wing in the building eyeing an expanded role. The competition for minutes at his position is deeper than it has been in years.

Scheierman, Gonzalez, Hauser, Harper Jr., and second-round pick Dillon Mitchell are all in the mix for wing minutes. Mitchell made a strong early impression in Summer League, posting 24 points, seven offensive rebounds, six steals, and two blocks against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Walsh is in Las Vegas watching Summer League from the stands for the first time in his career, having played in the event each of the past three summers. He knows the opportunity is there. He also knows he is not the only one who sees it.

Final Word for the Celtics

Jordan Walsh wants to be the player Mazzulla keeps on the floor when the game is on the line. Not the one who gets pulled. Not the defensive specialist who sits when the offense needs a bucket. The best choice.

Brown’s departure opened the door. George’s age and injury history mean that door could open even wider depending on how the season unfolds. The wing minutes are there for whoever earns them.

Walsh has identified exactly what held him back last season and exactly what he needs to change. The self-awareness is clear. The ambition is real.

Now he has to prove it when October arrives.