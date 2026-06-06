Boston Celtics Could Lose 2 Key Figures This Offseason

There has been growing speculation around the Boston Celtics about the future of Jaylen Brown. However, it seems like the Celtics could be losing two key people this offseason.

According to Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell, the Celtics are in danger of losing assistant coaches Tony Dobbins and Tyler Lashbrook.

Dobbins is one of the finalists for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job, while Lashbrook is a finalist for the coaching vacancy left by Jason Kidd with the Dallas Mavericks.

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Dobbins has been with the Celtics since 2017 and has served as an assistant coach since 2020. Lashbrook, on the other hand, was hired as a player developmental coach in 2023 and became an assistant in 2024. He also coached the Maine Celtics during the 2024-25 season.

Tony Dobbins and Tyler Lashbrook Coaching History

Before becoming an assistant coach, Tony Dobbins was a seasoned veteran overseas, playing in countries like France, Italy, Greece and Spain.

Dobbins was hired by the Boston Celtics as a video coordinator in 2017 before getting promoted as an assistant coach in 2020. He worked closely with Jayson Tatum during his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Tatum had nothing but praise for Dobbins as a coach and a human being.

“He’s one of the best people you’ll ever be around,” Tatum told Celtics Blog. “He has been in the trenches with me, essentially, since I was able to start 15-minute workouts on the court. He’s been there, and he’s been able to find the line of pushing me and understanding where I’m at and what I’m coming back from.”

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Tyler Lashbrook began his basketball career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014 as an intern. He also worked for them as a video coordinator under coach Brett Brown until 2018, when he was promoted to a player development coach.

After nearly a decade with the Sixers, Lashbrook joined the Celtics in 2023.

2 Former Celtics Assistants Are Current NBA Head Coaches

If the Boston Celtics lose Tony Dobbins and Tyler Lashbrook to the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks, respectively, they would join two other former Celtics assistant coaches who are now head coaches in the NBA.

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy was an assistant for the Celtics from 2021 to 2022. He has been with the Jazz since 2022.

Charles Lee was Joe Mazzulla’s top assistant when the Celtics won the title in 2024. Lee was hired by the Charlotte Hornets that same year, leading them to a winning record this season.

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Celtics This Offseason

While there could be an overhaul of the coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla, there seems to be more speculation around the Celtics roster heading into the offseason.

Jaylen Brown has been linked to a potential trade out of Boston, though he revealed in his Twitch stream last month that he wants to stay with the Celtics. Brown is coming off the best individual season of his career as the number one option amid Jayson Tatum’s absence due to an Achilles injury.

However, more speculation grew recently after Brown listed his Boston penthouse for sale, as reported by Boston.com.

It’s going to be an intriguing summer for the Celtics, just two years after winning their 18th NBA championship.