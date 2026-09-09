Former Celtics Forward Finds New Team After Boston’s Roster Overhaul

Former Boston Celtics forward Dalano Banton is taking his career overseas after failing to secure another NBA opportunity.

Banton has signed with the Shandong Hi-Speed Kirin of the Chinese Basketball Association, the team announced on Instagram. The agreement represents the first international contract of the 26-year-old’s professional career.

The move comes two months after Boston waived Banton despite exercising his non-guaranteed $2.8 million team option for the 2026-27 season in June. Releasing him helped the Celtics move below the luxury-tax line while creating space on their remade roster.

Banton subsequently attracted interest from multiple EuroLeague clubs, including Olympiacos, Besiktas and teams in Spain. He ultimately chose a larger role in China over waiting for another NBA training camp invitation.

Dalano Banton’s Second Celtics Stint Ends Quickly

Boston originally signed Banton to a two-year contract in July 2023, intrigued by the possibilities presented by a 6-foot-8 forward capable of handling the ball. The Celtics traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2024 deadline after he struggled to crack Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.

Banton returned to Boston under much different circumstances last season.

After appearing twice during a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, he signed a 10-day deal with the Celtics on Feb. 19. Boston brought him back on a standard contract during the final week of the regular season as part of its late-season roster management.

Banton made four appearances for Boston and six overall in the NBA last season. His most extended opportunity came in the Celtics’ regular-season finale, when he recorded two points and seven assists but committed six turnovers in 36 minutes.

Boston picked up his option June 29 before waiving him July 9. Because the salary was non-guaranteed, the Celtics cleared the entire amount and dropped below the luxury-tax threshold.

Celtics Remake Roster Around Jayson Tatum

Banton’s departure became part of a much larger transformation in Boston.

The Celtics traded longtime star Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round selections. They also signed former Knicks center Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47.4 million contract and added veteran point guard Mike Conley for his 20th NBA season.

Boston’s other additions include first-round pick Chris Cenac Jr. and second-round pick Dillon Mitchell. The Celtics also retained Neemias Queta and Ron Harper Jr. on multiyear agreements.

The reconstructed roster is built around Jayson Tatum, George and Derrick White. Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Conley provide experience and shooting, while Robinson and Queta give Mazzulla two physical options at center.

Boston also remains committed to developing a deep collection of young forwards, including Hugo González, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh, Harper and Mitchell.

That positional crowd left no obvious pathway to meaningful playing time for Banton.

G League Production Creates New Opportunity

Banton spent most of last season with the Texas Legends, the Dallas Mavericks’ G League affiliate. He averaged 24.9 points and 6.9 assists across 44 games, demonstrating the scoring and playmaking ability that made him an intriguing NBA reserve.

His best NBA season came with Portland in 2024-25. Banton appeared in a career-high 67 games and averaged 8.3 points and 3.4 assists in 16.7 minutes.

He leaves the NBA with career averages of 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 222 appearances with Toronto, Boston, Portland and the Clippers. His career 30.3% shooting from the 3-point range helps explain why his unusual combination of size and ballhandling never produced a permanent rotation role.

Shandong offers something Boston’s reconstructed roster could not: consistent minutes and offensive freedom.

For Banton, China represents an opportunity to translate his dominant G League production against stronger competition—and perhaps reopen an NBA door that closed during Boston’s summer makeover.