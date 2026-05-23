Celtics Trade Pitch Nets $54 Million Big Man to Address Greatest Need

The Boston Celtics had no answers for the briefly resurrected MVP form of Joel Embiid they ran into at just the wrong time in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. As a result, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made clear that adding interior size and rim protection is at the top of the offseason to-do list.

One potential option for the Celtics is center Daniel Gafford of the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas recently hired Masai Ujiri to run the organization, and wholesale changes have already begun via the hiring of Mike Schmitz as the new general manager and the dismissal of Jason Kidd as head coach after five seasons at the helm, which included two trips to the Western Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance.

Gafford was an important cog in the team’s run to the NBA Finals in 2024 playing alongside Luka Doncic. And while Boston doesn’t need a rim-running lob threat in the same way that Mavericks team did, or the future Los Angeles Lakers‘ rosters will with Doncic at the helm, the Celtics’ defense could desperately use Gafford’s athleticism around the rim on the other side of the court.