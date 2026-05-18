Jaylen Brown Curses Out Stephen A Smith On His Stream

Drama continued between Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and ESPN pundit Stephen A Smith after the former went live on Twitch Sunday night. Last week featured Smith responding negatively to Brown’s Twitch streams and telling him to stop talking after his team blew a 3-1 series lead to the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown decided to watch the video tonight and give his live reaction with his fan base in real time.

The Celtics All-Star said the following blunt message cursing out Smith:

“F**k Stephen A, Stephen B, Stephen C. His vocabulary, his delusion, his attire, and his necessity to serve these higher ups. Man I’m not trying to hear any of that s**t. You want me to be quiet and stop streaming, I think a lot of people want you to be quiet as well and get off these networks. You’re not doing real journalism, you’re using your platform to do clickbait.”

Brown felt unfairly attacked by Smith over his honest comments about enjoying this past season more than any other in his career. Smith claimed this meant that Brown found more selfish joy out of being the top star with Jayson Tatum injured over a season winning the NBA Championship.

Jaylen Brown Responded To Stephen A’s Accusations

Brown felt offended that Smith tried to twist his words from last stream about his pride in this season. The criticism of Brown was done in a way that made him look selfish that he’d rather be the only star than get to truly contend with a healthy Tatum, according to Smith and many others.

However, the former NBA Finals MVP made it clear that he enjoyed this season due to overachieving and proving everyone wrong. Many felt that Boston would struggle to even make the playoffs due to the absence of Tatum, along with losing both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in salary cap dump trades for lesser talent.

Brown had a weaker supporting staff with names like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard getting little respect entering the season. The team success to get the second seed and Brown’s contributions to that in a difficult role made him feel a greater appreciation.

Jaylen Brown Does Not Respect Stephen A

The overall point made by Brown on his stream was that he does not respect Smith’s words or what he stands for. Brown went into a rant about how major sports shows force controversies for the television ratings and accused Smith of being the biggest perpetrator of that.

Things like creating controversies and disrespecting players for views are what Brown believes Smith does today rather than cover the games. Smith’s First Take show was among the first major sports programs to create debates about players’ personal decisions and comments fair game.

Past comments have led to Smith having beef with other players, like Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard on personal levels. LeBron James confronting Smith over comments made about his parenting and about Bronny James showed how much some players dislike the television pundit. Brown has joined that list and made it clear he has no love for Stephen A.