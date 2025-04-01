Derrick White Makes Celtics History

Derrick White’s Celtics story just added another milestone.

On Monday night in Memphis, White drilled his 246th three-pointer of the season, passing Isaiah Thomas to set a new single-season franchise record. The shot didn’t just put him ahead of “The King in the Fourth”—it marked another turning point in what’s quietly become one of the best developmental arcs in the league.

“Looking back on my career, I never thought I’d be in this position,” White told reporters, via @NoaDalzell. When asked why not? “Did you watch me earlier in my career?”

Classic Derrick White—self-deprecating, understated, and now? Etched into Celtics history.

From Role Player to Record Holder: Derrick White’s Rise

Before arriving in Boston, White had never made more than 84 threes in a season. He wasn’t known for his range. He was a defense-first guard with a streaky jumper and a knack for making the right play.

Now? He’s on pace for nearly 270.

2022: 149 threes

2023: 196

2024: 246 and counting

That kind of leap doesn’t happen by accident. It speaks to the work. The confidence. And the system that unlocked him.

White’s become more than a shooter—he’s one of the most consistent two-way guards in the league. He defends, distributes, and spaces the floor like a star, even if he’s never asked to play like one.

And he’s not alone in this shooting surge.

Tatum, Pritchard, and the Chase Behind White

The Celtics are letting it fly like never before. Boston leads the league in attempts at 48.3 threes per game, the highest mark in NBA history. Records were going to fall—it was just a matter of who got there first.

Right now, it’s Derrick White. But Jayson Tatum (240) and Payton Pritchard (238) are both within range. It’s not just a record chase—it’s a reflection of what this team has become: deep, dangerous, and built for the modern game.

White hit the milestone in Boston’s win over the Grizzlies, another strong showing in a stretch that has the Celtics locked into top form heading into the playoffs.

More Than a Stat— Derrick White’s Shot Matters

For White, this is about more than numbers.

It’s about evolution. It’s about a player who went from underrated trade acquisition to playoff closer, from defensive role guy to franchise record holder.

He’s become a legitimate weapon—one Boston will need if it wants to repeat.

Because when the playoffs tighten, when spacing shrinks, when defenses load up on Tatum and Brown, it’s White’s shooting and decision-making that will keep things open. He’s no longer a luxury. He’s essential.