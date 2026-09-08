Celtics Nixed Derrick White Trade Offers After Jaylen Brown Deal

We are in the portion of the summer in which idle NBA trade speculation takes hold because, well, we are well past the point of most meaningful transactions taking place and we’re in a holding pattern until training camp opens. For the Boston Celtics, that is slated for September 29, and what should be a fascinating early season without Jaylen Brown will get underway. While there will be no Brown, there will be Derrick White.

In a summer of upheaval, with Brown gone to Philadelphia, the Celtics also had plenty of chances to deal off point guard Derrick White, who was coming off a poor shooting season (39.4% from the field and 32.7% from the 3-point line) and still has a hefty NBA contract worth $30 million this year and more than $67 million for the next two years. Some read the Celtics’ move on Brown as a prelude to a complete remaking of the roster around Jayson Tatum, and inquired about a bargain trade for White.

They were politely but firmly turned down by the Celtics.

Celtics ‘Got Calls for a Trade’

Here’s how one Western Conference executive described the Celtics’ handling of a potential trade of White this summer.

“They got calls, you had to call to see if there was something there that could be done with one of their guys. You just did not know if it was going to be a whole fire sale thing, but they let it be known pretty quickly it wasn’t. The guy you’re going to go for, that everyone had their eye on was Derrick White because of the contract and the down year and maybe you can lowball a bit.

“But the Celtics were not entertaining anything like that. It’s not just hanging up the phone, everyone listens. But it is just not where they were at. He is a very popular guy on that team and in that front office, they were not going to move him.”

Derrick White Remains Popular Among Celtics Front Office

That’s not to say that the Celtics could not move White in the future. He does have fans in other front offices because of his ability to play defense against multiple positions, his efficiency as a ball handler and what is normally a reliable shot. He is not cheap, but his contract is not out of line with market value.

White averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 assists, while notching 1.1 steals and a remarkable 1.3 blocked shots. His shooting was poor, but the Celtics are confident that was an anomaly. White had shot 44.6% from the field and 37.3% from the 3-point line in his first three-and-a-half seasons in Boston, and though those are not Curry-esque numbers, they’re good enough for a low-turnover, strong-defense guard.

Derrick White Earned All-Defense

White was a first-team NBA All-Defense selection this season. He led all players under 6-foot-7–by a wide margin–with 98 blocks. No. 2 on the list was Andrew Wiggins at 69. He was also

White led all NBA players under 6-foot-7 with 98 blocks. The next-closest player (Andrew Wiggins) had 69. he and the Raptors‘ Scottie Barnes were the only players to record at least 85 steals and blocks last year.