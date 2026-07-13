Celtics Draft Pick Flashes Intriguing Two-Way Upside in Summer League

The Boston Celtics returned to action on Sunday for their second game of the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Boston improved to 2-0 with a comfortable 87-75 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The standout performer was second-round rookie Dillon Mitchell, who showcased the athleticism and defensive versatility that could convince both the Celtics and their fans that they have uncovered another draft steal.

Boston Celtics Rookie Flashes Exciting Two-Way Upside

Mitchell erupted for a team-high 24 points in 28 minutes, shooting 10-of-20 from the field while knocking down two three-pointers.

The 22-year-old also grabbed eight rebounds, including an impressive seven on the offensive glass, while adding two assists.

His impact was just as evident defensively, where he piled up six steals and two blocks, including a highlight-reel rejection early in the third quarter.

It marked a significant bounce-back performance after Mitchell scored just four points in Boston’s Summer League opener against the Toronto Raptors two days earlier.

Even then, his defensive potential was on display with two steals and two blocks.

“[We’re] just working on the jump shot and being confident in it,” Mitchell said after the Hornets win. “Kalkbrenner was guarding me, and he was just playing off. So they’re looking at me every time, like, bro, shoot the ball.”

While his offensive game continues to develop, Mitchell’s defensive versatility could be the quickest route to earning NBA minutes.

Standing 6-foot-8 with elite athleticism, the rookie has already totaled eight steals and four blocks through his first two Summer League appearances, highlighting the type of disruptive two-way presence Boston could value.

Elsewhere, John Tonje contributed 17 points and five rebounds, while Hugo González continued to struggle with his shot, finishing 3-of-10 from the field.

Despite the inefficient shooting, González still filled the stat sheet with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block.

Meanwhile, 2025 second-round pick Amari Williams cooled after his dominant opener, recording six points, five rebounds, three assists, and four blocks.

Mitchell’s Defensive Tools Continue to Stand Out

Mitchell arrives in the NBA after a four-year college career that included stops at Texas, Cincinnati, and St. John’s.

During his final season, he helped Rick Pitino guide St. John’s to a historic Sweet Sixteen appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Across 37 games, including 25 starts, Mitchell averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting an efficient 55.9% from the field.

Perimeter shooting remains the biggest question mark in his game. He made just one of his 15 three-point attempts during his senior season and finished his college career 11-of-57 from beyond the arc across 114 games.

Even so, Mitchell’s all-around impact earned him Third Team All-Big East, Big East All-Defensive Team, and Big East All-Tournament Team honors.

“Mitchell is an explosive leaper who thrives as a finisher, lob target and multi-positional defender,” Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman wrote. “His NBA value will largely depend on whether his jumper develops enough to keep defenses honest.”

“[He] has the tools, quickness and leaping ability to guard multiple positions and make defensive plays on the ball.”

Mitchell has yet to officially sign with the Celtics, but he is expected to begin his professional career on either a rookie minimum contract or a two-way deal.

Regardless of which path he takes, he is likely to split much of his rookie season between Boston and the Maine Celtics in the G League as he continues his development.

The Celtics return to Summer League action on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks before facing the Sacramento Kings on July 15.

Depending on their record, Boston will then either advance to the Summer League playoffs or compete in the consolation round.