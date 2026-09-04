Celtics Trade Pitch Lands Domantas Sabonis For Derrick White-Led Package

A proposed Boston Celtics trade would ship Derrick White to the Sacramento Kings for Domantas Sabonis, reshaping both rosters and payrolls.

The framework clears the league’s salary-matching rules, but it would hard-cap both franchises at the first apron and leave each front office short of a full 14-man roster.

The proposal, constructed on FanSpo‘s trade machine site, sends White, Sam Hauser, Luka Garza and a 2028 first-round pick to Sacramento. Sabonis goes to Boston.

The Boston pick is not a clean unprotected selection. It is the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers-linked asset the Celtics collected in the July 2026 Jaylen Brown trade to the Sixers, and it can convey as a late first, a swap or, in one branch, two selections, according to RealGM‘s ledger of Boston Celtics draft picks.

Sabonis, 30, was born in Portland, Oregon, while his Hall of Fame father, Arvydas, played for the Trail Blazers. He turned pro as a teenager with Unicaja Málaga in Spain, spent two seasons at Gonzaga and went 11th overall to Orlando in 2016 before stops in Oklahoma City and Indiana. Sacramento landed him in February 2022 in a trade for Tyrese Haliburton.

He has averaged 16.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists across his career, with three All-Star selections and three rebounding titles, according to his NBA.com player statistics page.

Sabonis Would Cost Celtics Their Best Two-Way Guard

Left meniscus surgery in February 2026 ended Sabonis’s season after 19 games. He is owed $45.472 million this season and $48.608 million in 2027-28, both fully guaranteed, according to HoopsHype salary figures. Sacramento has shown no interest in an extension, RealGM reported.

White, 32, reached Boston from San Antonio at the 2022 deadline after a Division II start at Colorado-Colorado Springs. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 2025-26, according to ESPN stats, and owns three All-Defensive selections. He is signed through a player option in 2028-29.

Boston’s outgoing salary of roughly $44 million against Sabonis’ $45.472 million creates a $1.47 million increase. Both teams finish above the tax line. Boston would carry 12 standard contracts and Sacramento 13, two short of the required 14 apiece.

Kings Add Derrick White, Sam Hauser and Draft Capital

Hauser, a Green Bay, Wisconsin, native who played three seasons at Marquette before transferring to Virginia, went undrafted in 2021 and won a title in Boston in 2024. He has hit 41.2% from three for his career and started 49 games last season. His extension pays roughly $10.8 million this season.

Garza, the 2021 national player of the year at Iowa and a Bosnia and Herzegovina national team member, posted 8.1 points on 57.7% shooting and 43.3% from deep in 2025-26, according to ESPN numbers. He earns $2.8 million in the final year of his deal.

FanSpo‘s model projects Boston losing two wins and 26.5 minutes per game of production. Sabonis shot 18.5% from three last season. Boston built its 2024 title and its 2025-26 campaign on volume 3-point shooting and switchable wings, and this deal subtracts two of the rotation’s steadiest shooters.

The Kings, who finished 22-60 and have already moved on from De’Aaron Fox, would shed $94 million in remaining Sabonis money while adding three rotation players and a first-round asset. FanSpo‘s model gives Sacramento two additional wins.