Celtics Trade Pitch Lands De’Aaron Fox, Brandon Miller, Sends Out Paul George

A blockbuster three-team trade scenario pitched on the trade machine at Fanspo would send De’Aaron Fox and Brandon Miller to the Boston Celtics and Paul George to the San Antonio Spurs, with the Charlotte Hornets absorbing the third side. The proposal, posted to a Fanspo forum by a user, reshuffles three rosters that each appeared to be done with roster moves for the 2026 offseason.

The Celtics also give up former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard and three-point specialist Sam Hauser, who end up with Miller’s team, the Charlotte Hornets, in the trade pitch.

The Players Who Make the Deal Work

Fox, a two-time All-Star out of Kentucky, just signed a four-year maximum extension worth roughly $222 million that begins at $49.4 million this season, according to figures compiled by HoopsHype. San Antonio acquired him midseason in 2024-25, and he helped push the Spurs to the 2026 Finals before an ankle injury sapped his shooting.

Miller, the No. 2 overall pick out of Alabama in 2023, averaged 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his third season, according to his player profile on NBA.com. He had shoulder surgery in May and is targeting training camp for his return, and is set to become Charlotte’s offensive focal point unless a trade such as this proposal ships him out.

George, 36, is a nine-time All-Star who has averaged more than 20 points a game for his career and has worn five jerseys since 2010, from Indiana through Oklahoma City, the Clippers and Philadelphia to Boston. He waived a $3.9 million trade bonus after landing with the Celtics in July, according to Boston.com‘s Khari Thompson, keeping his cap hit at $54.1 million with a $56.6 million player option still ahead.

Liam McNeeley, the 20-year-old shooter Charlotte landed at pick No. 29 in 2025, posted modest rookie numbers but flashed real touch in the G League, according to his official NBA.com bio. He would also go to the Celtics in the proposed three-team trade.

Celtics, Spurs and Charlotte Hornets — Who Actually Wins?

Boston already decided two max-salary wings didn’t fit when it moved Jaylen Brown for George. Swapping George for Fox and Miller trades a 36-year-old on a two-year deal for a 28-year-old point guard locked up through 2030 and a 23-year-old who can create his own shot next to four-time All-NBA first-teamer Jayson Tatum. It costs Boston three first-round picks and two rotation regulars in Hauser and Pritchard, and leaves the Celtics hard-capped at the first apron, according to the FanSpo proposal.

San Antonio just reached the Finals with Fox running the point alongside Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, a backcourt stretched thin by Fox’s new max deal. Trading him for a George rental and an extra first-round pick lets the Spurs lean into the kids while adding a proven wing defender for Wembanyama. The bet pays off if George, who has battled injuries the last two seasons, finds a way to stay on the floor.

Charlotte comes out with the biggest asset haul, three first-round picks plus win-now veterans in Hauser and Pritchard, after gutting its roster by trading LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges to Minnesota and Phoenix, according to Bleacher Report. Losing Miller costs the Hornets their best player, but general manager Jeff Peterson is building around draft capital and Kon Knueppel’s growth curve, not this season’s win total.

The three-team trade pitch may appear far-fetched, but the outline holds together. Boston bets on youth over name recognition. San Antonio bets a rental buys development time. Charlotte bets three firsts beat a 23-year-old scorer on a roster already stripped of its two best players.