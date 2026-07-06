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Draymond Green Slams Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown Trade

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: NBA 4 X Champion & Host of The Draymond Green Show Draymond Green speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on October 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Add Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green to the list of people who think the Philadelphia 76ers got the best of the Boston Celtics in the recent blockbuster trade involving star forward Jaylen Brown.

The Sixers sent Paul George and four draft picks (two first round picks, two second round picks) to Boston to land the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

Draymond Green Says 76ers ‘Made Out Like Bandits’ in Jaylen Brown Trade

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: NBA 4 X Champion & Host of The Draymond Green Show Draymond Green speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 on October 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Green explained why he thinks Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum should be angry with the organization for trading his running mate to a division rival and why the Sixers got the better end of the deal.

“No disrespect to Paul George, but this isn’t an even swap, if I’m Jayson Tatum, I’m livid because regardless of what anyone says, we all know the player that Jaylen Brown is and you gonna send this dude to the same division as me with a chip on his shoulder and I gotta play this man 4 times a year? What are we doing here?

“… Philly made out like bandits. You got rid of two first round picks which aren’t going to be top five picks, which aren’t gonna probably produce the caliber of player of Jaylen Brown. What a win! I can’t believe Jaylen Brown is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers, but my guy Bob [Myers] strikes again!”

At 29 years old, Brown should have plenty of productive play ahead of him while George, 36, is on his last legs. And like Green said, there’s no guarantee that the draft picks acquired by Boston in the deal will amount to anything.

Meanwhile, the Sixers were able to add an elite, two-way wing who projects to fit in very nicely with their current core. We’ll obviously have to wait and see the team out on the court, but it’s easy to understand why so many people, including Green, think the Sixers got the better of Boston in this trade.

NBA General Manager Calls Jaylen Brown Trade ‘Baffling’

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown

GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds the ball at the top of the key in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 20, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew A. Smith/Getty Images)

The confusion and surprise surrounding the trade extends to NBA front offices. One particular general manager referred to the trade as “baffling” given how little the Celtics received in return for a five-time All-Star and former Finals MVP who is still in his prime.

“I mean, the guy got traded for less than Walker Kessler,” the general manager said, via ESPN. “That’s baffling to me.”

The consensus certainly seems to be that he Sixers won the trade on paper. We’ll have to wait and see if they win it on the court, too.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Draymond Green Slams Boston Celtics for Jaylen Brown Trade

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