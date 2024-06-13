Ex-Celtics Star & Fan Favorite Admits Mistake Regarding Boston’s Top Duo

During his two full seasons with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas endeared himself to the home crowd. At 5-foot-9, the former NBA point guard played much bigger, and the fans at TD Garden appreciated everything he gave.

Thomas, who played six games with the Phoenix Suns in the 2023-24 season after not playing at all the year before, caused a stir with Celtics fans by saying the Dallas Mavericks had a better duo than the Celtics. Thomas took to social media after Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals and admitted he was wrong.

Isaiah Thomas Stressed He ‘Never Hated on the Celtics’

Thomas played for 10 different teams in his 12 NBA seasons. He was the last pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, selected by the Sacramento Kings.

The Celtics acquired Thomas in a deal with the Suns in February 2015, and it turned out to be one of the best moves they’ve made. Thomas had both of his All-Star seasons with the Celtics, earning his first during the 2015-16 season when he averaged 22.2 points and 6.2 assists while playing all 82 games.

Thomas outdid himself the following season by averaging a career-high 28.9 points and finishing fifth in the MVP voting. In his two-plus seasons with the Celtics, he became a favorite in Boston.

Thomas is active on social media, and he posted that be believed the Mavericks’ duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic was better than Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It didn’t sit too well with Celtics fans. Apparently, Thomas got plenty of feedback and attempted to clear things up by admitting he was wrong.

“I gotta stay off twitter lol,” Thomas posted the day after the Celtics took a 3-0 series lead. “I’ve never not one time hated on the Celtics. Why would I hate? JT even invited me to a finals game to receive love from the fans. Just cuz I said Ky is better or they got better duo yall went crazy lol. I thought they did but I was wrong fa shoooo.”

Thomas Drew Plenty of Responses With His Post

After Thomas admitted he was wrong, he got plenty of feedback from Celtics fans. Many of them said there was no way they could be mad at him after everything he gave to Boston during his short time with the team.

“You will always be beloved by Celtics fans you overachieved during a time where we had no business being a winning team, you was apart of the culture and always will be,” one Celtics fan posted.

“I feel like we all expected you to ride with us like the other Celtics greats and that wasn’t the case,” posted another. “It’s all love. We just glad you back with us now.”

Of course, not all Boston fans took it easy on their former point guard.

“Better duo lol shows you had no faith in Tatum and brown!” one X user wrote. “You suppose to be true to Boston. You should have known Kyrie and that bum don’t play no d lol. Cmon bro wake up.”

Even when you admit you’re wrong, Thomas proved you still can’t please everyone.