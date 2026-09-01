Jayson Tatum’s Former Boston Celtics Teammate Signs With New NBA Team

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers made the announcement that they had signed several players.

One of those players was Tacko Fall.

He last played in the NBA during the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote: “The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas, the team announced. All three players are on Exhibit 10 deals, a source told ESPN, and will be a part of Sixers training camp.”

Looking At Fall

Fall went undrafted after a solid college career at Central Florida.

He spent his first two seasons with the Boston Celtics.

While Fall did not play major minutes, he was beloved by the Boston crowd.

After Boston, Fall spent part of one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers (before going overseas).

His career averages (in the NBA) are 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.3% from the field in 37 games.

Social Media Reacts To Fall News

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

Adam Aaronson: “Sixers have signed three Exhibit 10 contracts, per source: • Tacko Fall (7’6, 37 NBA games) • Jameer Nelson Jr. (E10 signee in 2024 with Spurs + 2025 with Kings; son of Sixers EVP of Basketball Ops) • Saint Thomas (spent 2025-26 with Blue Coats) All are two-way eligible.”

Erin Grugan: “TACKO FALL?! Okay, didn’t see that one coming, I’ll be honest.”

Legion Hoops: “The 76ers just had one of the greatest offseason’s ever: LeBron James Jaylen Brown Dean Wade Anfernee Simons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Labaron Philon Jr. Ariel Hukporti Tacko Fall”

Looking At The Celtics Right Now

The Celtics are coming off a year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

However, they lost to the 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in seven games).