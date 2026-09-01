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Jayson Tatum’s Former Boston Celtics Teammate Signs With New NBA Team

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 24: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day at The Auerbach Center on September 24, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers made the announcement that they had signed several players.

One of those players was Tacko Fall.

He last played in the NBA during the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin wrote: “The Philadelphia 76ers have signed Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas, the team announced. All three players are on Exhibit 10 deals, a source told ESPN, and will be a part of Sixers training camp.”

Looking At Fall

GettyTacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on December 20, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Pistons 114-93.

Fall went undrafted after a solid college career at Central Florida.

He spent his first two seasons with the Boston Celtics.

While Fall did not play major minutes, he was beloved by the Boston crowd.

GettyTacko Fall of the Breakers during warm-ups of the round 18 NBL match between Adelaide 36ers and New Zealand Breakers at Adelaide Entertainment Centre, on January 26, 2025, in Adelaide, Australia.

After Boston, Fall spent part of one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers (before going overseas).

His career averages (in the NBA) are 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 67.3% from the field in 37 games.

Social Media Reacts To Fall News

GettyTacko Fall #55 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87.

Here’s what people were saying about the news on social media:

Adam Aaronson: “Sixers have signed three Exhibit 10 contracts, per source: • Tacko Fall (7’6, 37 NBA games) • Jameer Nelson Jr. (E10 signee in 2024 with Spurs + 2025 with Kings; son of Sixers EVP of Basketball Ops) • Saint Thomas (spent 2025-26 with Blue Coats) All are two-way eligible.”

Erin Grugan: “TACKO FALL?! Okay, didn’t see that one coming, I’ll be honest.”

Legion Hoops: “The 76ers just had one of the greatest offseason’s ever: LeBron James Jaylen Brown Dean Wade Anfernee Simons Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Labaron Philon Jr. Ariel Hukporti Tacko Fall”

Looking At The Celtics Right Now

GettyBoston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens speaks during a media availability at The Auerbach Center on July 06, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics are coming off a year where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 56-26 record.

However, they lost to the 76ers in the first round of the 2026 NBA playoffs (in seven games).

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Jayson Tatum’s Former Boston Celtics Teammate Signs With New NBA Team

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