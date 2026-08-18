Familiar Face Named Boston Celtics Player With Most to Prove Next Season

The Boston Celtics made several new additions over the offseason, including Paul George, Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson.

However, the Celtics player with the most to prove next season is a familiar face.

Derrick White Named Boston Celtics Player With Most to Prove Next Season

Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and White was the pick for Boston. Hughes pointed to White’s shooting slump last season and an increased role in the aftermath of Jaylen Brown’s departure as reasons why White was the pick. “Plenty of players that signed extensions—Jordan Walsh, Ron Harper Jr., Neemias Queta—will be out to show they’re worth the raises that’ll kick in down the line, and Boston Celtics centerpiece Jayson Tatum must also verify he’s all the way past his torn Achilles,” Hughes wrote.