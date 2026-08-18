Familiar Face Named Boston Celtics Player With Most to Prove Next Season

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 26: Joe Mazzulla head coach of the Boston Celtics looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on October 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
The Boston Celtics made several new additions over the offseason, including Paul George, Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson.
However, the Celtics player with the most to prove next season is a familiar face.
Derrick White Named Boston Celtics Player With Most to Prove Next Season
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 25: Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second quarter at TD Garden on March 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every team in the league with the most to prove next season, and White was the pick for Boston. Hughes pointed to White’s shooting slump last season and an increased role in the aftermath of Jaylen Brown’s departure as reasons why White was the pick.
“Plenty of players that signed extensions—Jordan Walsh, Ron Harper Jr., Neemias Queta—will be out to show they’re worth the raises that’ll kick in down the line, and Boston Celtics centerpiece Jayson Tatum must also verify he’s all the way past his torn Achilles,” Hughes wrote.
“But Derrick White occupies a fascinating spot for a couple of reasons. First and most obviously, he has to prove last year’s three-point swoon was a fluke. He shot at least 38.1 percent from deep in each of the previous three seasons but fell all the way to 32.7 percent last year and 27.3 percent in the playoffs, becoming a genuine liability on offense . . . Secondly, White is and always has been an analytics darling. For a Celtics team that just dealt away Jaylen Brown partly because the same numbers that love White are far less fond of Brown, White needs to play well enough to validate the stats for the skeptics.”
There will be added pressure on White following the departure of Brown, and it will be up to him to prove that he’s up to the task.
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
The Boston Celtics made several new additions over the offseason, including Paul George, Mike Conley and Mitchell Robinson.However, the Celtics player with the most to prove next season is a familiar face.Derrick White Named Boston Celtics Player With Most to Prove Next Season Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report recently named the one player on every […]
Familiar Face Named Boston Celtics Player With Most to Prove Next Season