One Major Fear Led Celtics to Trade Jaylen Brown, Says Insider

The Boston Celtics made the surprising decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. It was a trade that no one saw coming, and one that makes Boston worse. Heading into next season, it seems that the team has taken a major step back.

Brown was traded in exchange for Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks. Now, the Celtics will head into next season with a player who is still good, but someone who is much more injury-prone than Brown was in his Boston tenure.

One insider explains that the fear that Brown could become untradable led them to make this move.

NBA Insider Claims Celtics were Afraid Jaylen Brown was Untradable

While appearing on First Take, Windhorst explained that Boston feared that Brown would be untradable once he asked for a contract extension.

“In the case of Jaylen Brown, the Celtics believed that Jaylen Brown was going to be seeking a contract extension this summer. And if they gave him that extension, not only did they think they were not getting $57 million in value out of him, but then he’d become untradable.”

Boston believes that George will have a more tradable contract if he has a good season in 2026-27. That will allow them to trade an expiring contract to reduce their costs. That seems to be what new owner Bill Chisholm is prioritizing, especially after trading Anfernee Simons at the deadline to get under the luxury tax.

Brad Stevens explained that he didn’t think it was smart to have two players taking up 70 percent of the cap on the roster. In the end, they decided to part with Brown instead of Jayson Tatum, despite the fact that Tatum is coming off a major injury.

The Celtics have likely fallen back in the pecking order in the Eastern Conference. Too many other teams have gotten better. That includes the Sixers, who now have Brown. Boston is risking a lot on the health of Tatum and some unproven players stepping up.

Brad Stevens is Taking a Massive Risk

Stevens has gotten a lot of credit for how he builds teams over the last few years. He has gotten a lot of credit for building the team that won it all in 2024, and rightfully so. Now, Stevens is taking a massive risk. This trade could end their title window, unless some other players develop in a major way.

The Celtics will need Derrick White to play better in the postseason if Boston wants to have any shot of making a deep run. White struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter, which hurt their spacing. As a veteran of the team, he will be counted on to provide more.

It’s unclear what other moves Boston might make this offseason. It doesn’t seem that Boston will make too many more moves.