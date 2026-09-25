Celtics Face Key Roster Decision on 5 Players Ahead of Training Camp

TThe Boston Celtics finalized their training camp roster this week, with 21 players set to report before camp officially opens Monday, according to Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.

14 Players on Standard Contracts for the Celtics

Boston enters the season with 14 players under standard contract, a group built around 10 returning players: Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Sam Hauser, Payton Pritchard, Hugo Gonzalez, Luka Garza, Baylor Scheierman, Neemias Queta, Ron Harper Jr. and Jordan Walsh.

Four new faces round out that group. Paul George arrived via trade this offseason, while Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley both joined through free agency. Rookie Chris Cenac Jr., Boston’s first-round selection at No. 27 overall, is the fourth addition.

Two Players Already Locked Into Two-Way Deals

Center Amari Williams, a 46th overall pick in the 2025 draft, returns on a two-way contract for a second straight season. He spent most of last year with the Maine Celtics but also saw time in Boston.

Joining him is Dillon Mitchell, a 40th overall pick this year who earned his two-way spot after a strong Summer League showing in Las Vegas. That leaves one two-way roster spot still open heading into camp.

5 Players Competing for the Celtics’ Final Two-Way Spot

Boston has also signed five players to Exhibit 10 training camp deals, each eligible to compete for that remaining two-way opening. That group includes Milos Uzan, Tucker DeVries, Gabe McGlothan, Hayden Gray and Devin Carter.

Uzan and DeVries both played for Boston’s 2026 Summer League squad, while Gray appeared on last year’s Summer League roster and also spent time with the Maine Celtics. Carter, a 2024 lottery pick originally selected by the Sacramento Kings, joined the Celtics via waivers earlier this month. McGlothan’s addition came together separately, agreeing to his own Exhibit 10 deal earlier in the week, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

While training camp doesn’t officially begin until Monday, the bulk of Boston’s roster has already been working out of the team facility for several weeks ahead of the formal start, according to Dalzell.