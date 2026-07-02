Celtics Could Flip Picks From Jaylen Brown for Key Asset

The Boston Celtics made the surprising decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. It was a trade that no one saw coming. While teams were inquiring about Brown’s availability, it was surprising that they got such a small return for him.

Boston got Paul George, a couple of first-round picks, and a couple of second-round picks in return. That seems like a pretty low return for a former Finals MVP on the surface. However, there might be more at work from Brad Stevens and the front office.

One pundit theorizes that the Celtics might be in search of those picks to use for a greater move.

Celtics Could Make Another Trade With Assets from Jaylen Brown Trade

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated thinks that Boston could be accumulating assets to make a move for Trey Murphy III. That’s why they wanted the two first-round picks.

“The Celtics can spin that the pair of first-rounders they picked up have value. And they do. The 2028 one will likely end up as the Clippers’, who are beginning a rebuild with an Aspiration-sized anvil over their head. The ’31 pick is Philadelphia’s and, hey, who knows where the Sixers will be in four years. Boston has kicked the tires on Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, sources say. This deal gives them more assets to pursue him,” Mannix wrote.

If that was the original plan, it would lessen the blow of the low return they got in this trade. Still, it might not he best way to execute a trade for Murphy III. If they wanted to land him, they likely could have just offered Brown to New Orleans directly in order to get the deal done.

Brown is clearly one of the best 15 players in the NBA. Trading him for an older player on a bad contract and two first-round picks is an extremely low value for him. The Celtics have taken a step back in their title chase with this trade, even if they add someone like Murphy III.

Boston has Entered a New Era of Basketball

Trading Brown has led the Celtics into a new era of basketball. Splitting him up with Jayson Tatum means they are fully committed to a player coming off an Achilles tear. While Tatum was able to return last season, that is still a massive injury to come all the way back from.

With the signing of Mitchell Robinson, Boston is still trying to win next season. Even with that being the case, they became worse by trading Brown for this package. They are betting a lot on their current core around Tatum, including Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

If the Celtics do get Murphy III, it gives them a better chance to come out of the East. As it stands now, they have moved down several pegs in the Eastern Conference pecking order.