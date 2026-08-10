Former All-Star Wants NBA Superstar to Join Jayson Tatum in Boston

The Boston Celtics were recently floated as a potential landing spot for Stephen Curry, should he become disillusioned with the Golden State Warriors‘ current direction.

Of course, we all know that Curry is likely to end his career in the Bay Area. Still, that didn’t stop any of us from dreaming about the idea. Seeing Curry sharing the floor with Jayson Tatum would be incredibly entertaining.

Interestingly, it would seem that some NBA players would also like to see Curry and Tatum sharing the floor together. During a recent episode of his “The Backyard” podcast, D’Angelo Russell shared his thoughts on Curry potentially moving to the Celtics.

“I would love to see Steph Carey go to Boston,” Russell said. “Yeah, I would love to see that. I just think he needs that type of help around him now. So yeah, I just think I would love to see him in green. To see him, Jayson Tatum and Paul George taking on the league.”

Curry, 38, has been very open about his desire to continue contending for championships. Unfortunately, the Warriors have been unable to build a contending team around the superstar sharpshooter in recent years.

Moving to Boston and joining forces with Tatum and George could give Curry that championship contention he craves. However, there’s no guarantee he would be willing to walk away from Golden State after the enormous success he’s enjoyed there.

Warriors Are Building For Future Without Curry

<p>According to Tim Kawakami, speaking on a recent episode of “The TK Show,” the Warriors front office is now focused on building a team for the post-Curry era.

“What (team governor Joe) Lacob wants to do, and this might get Warriors fans mad. He wants to build the next team after Steph Curry,” Kawakami said. “I don’t know how possible that is. But, Lacob has a very keen interest in… this organization’s going to show what it can do with Steph Curry and then after Steph Curry.”

If this truly is the case, then Curry may become more open to a move. Still, there’s no guarantee the Celtics would have the best trade package available. Furthermore, if the Celtics did get involved, it would likely mean parting ways with George. Unfortunately, that wouldn’t give D’Angelo Russell the trio he’s hoping for.

Celtics Aiming To Get Younger

Over the past 12 months or so, the Celtics have made two things a priority: getting out of the luxury tax and adding younger, more explosive talent to the roster.</p>

Whether Brad Stevens would be willing to change course for one or two years of Curry is open for debate. After all, he’s still an All-Star talent who fits Joe Mazzulla’s system perfectly.

Nevertheless, there’s an argument to be made for the Celtics to continue following their current blueprint. If that does become the case, then even if Curry does hit the trade market, the Celtics could choose to stand pat. </p>