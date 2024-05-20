Former Celtics All-Star Doesn’t See Banner 18 Coming to Boston This Year

The Boston Celtics are in the final four. For the third straight season, they’ve reached the Eastern Conference Finals and will face the Indiana Pacers. Out West, the defending champion Denver Nuggets were ousted by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who now square off against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics are overwhelming favorites with win the 2024 NBA title after reaching the championship round in 2022 and falling short in Game 7 of the conference finals in 2023. Isaiah Thomas, who had two All-Star seasons with the Celtics, doesn’t believe the Celtics will be bringing home their 18th championship in franchise history.

Isaiah Thomas Believes the Wolves, Not the Celtics, Will Win the 2024 Title

The Celtics have been so close to a championship but haven’t been able to get over the hump. Boston won its last championship — the 17th in franchise history — in 2008 by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been to the Eastern Conference Finals five time together and have never won a ring. The front office, led by Brad Stevens, gave Boston’s duo plenty of help this year.

Stevens brought in veterans Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to round out what is arguably the best starting five in the NBA. Boston finished with an NBA-best record of 64-18 and has won both of its playoff series in five games.

Despite their consistent success all season, the Celtics certainly have their doubters. One of them apparently is Thomas.

During Game 7 of the Wolves/Nuggets series, Thomas made somewhat of an NBA Finals winner prediction. He didn’t specifically say who would win. He did, however, eliminate the Celtics.

“Whoever win this series is going to win the whole thing,” Thomas posted on X.

It’s a fair statement. The Western Conference has been stronger and deeper all season than the Eastern Conference. Tatum and Brown need to prove they can lead a team to a title before earning anyone’s postseason confidence.

Thomas Made a Name for Himself With the Celtics

Thomas was the last player selected in the 2011 NBA Draft. A 5-foot-9 point guard, Thomas bounced around between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns before landing in Boston via trade during the 2014-15 season.

In his two full seasons with the Celtics, Thomas earned All-Star honors and put up some serious numbers.

During the 2015-16 season, Thomas played all 82 games and averaged 22.2 points He also dished out 6-2 assists per game.

The following season, he had a career year. Thomas averaged a career-high 28-9 points in 76 games. He shot 46.3% from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range. He finished fifth in the MVP voting.

Thomas was a leader for the Celtics. He helped carry the Celtics through the playoffs through the toughest of times. His sister, Chyna, died in a car accident in 2017, and he pushed his way through the emotions and found a way to lead the Celtics, scoring 53 points against the Washington Wizards during that postseason run.

Thomas left the Celtics after his two full seasons in Boston, going to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a trade for Kyrie Irving.

Thomas is and always has been a fan favorite in Boston, and his latest tweet, although surprising, shouldn’t ruffle too many feathers in Boston.