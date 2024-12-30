Former Celtics Sharpshooter Sounds Alarm After Latest Loss

The Boston Celtics are navigating one of the most difficult periods in Joe Mazzulla’s era. Boston is 8-6 in December, with four of those losses coming in the last six games.

Mazzulla’s team has struggled to reach the heights of last season. They’ve looked susceptible on the defensive end, especially during transition. They’ve also become overly committed to the three-point line, reducing their frequency in the post and the short mid-range.

According to former Celtics sharpshooter Eddie House, Boston’s recent performances aren’t what you would expect from a championship contender.

“I think we’ve taken a step back,” House said during a Dec. 29 episode of ‘Celtics Postgame Live.’ “And I can say this: Defensively, I feel like we aren’t engaged the way that we need to be engaged to win a championship. It has to start happening right now. I’m talking about on an every-game basis. That’s the one thing that travels. The shot doesn’t travel, but your defense does travel. We can’t have these lapses. Do I still believe that we are a championship team? Yes. But do I think that we’re giving championship effort on the defensive end? I don’t believe that.”

Boston Currently ranks eighth in defensive rating, a far cry from last season’s leading rear-guard performances. As such, Boston must find a way to improve in the coming weeks; after all, the team’s identity has been built on the defensive side of the floor.

Celtics’ Guard Slams Team’s Defensive Slump

When speaking to the media after Boston’s 123-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, Dec. 29, Derrick White shared his thoughts on the Celtics’ current defensive slide and what they need to do to right the ship.

“A lot of offenses, it’s a lot of movement, a lot of trying to cause confusion, and that’s really testing the communication on the defensive side,” White said. “Knowing the scout, knowing what teams like to do. When we do really well, [we] try to force them to do something they don’t want to do. But we’re allowing them to get to what they want…We’ve got to lock into that aspect of the scout and — obviously — communication and flying around after that.”

Play

Boston has been without Jrue Holiday for the past three games. The veteran guard is one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA. However, with White and Jaylen Brown both healthy, Mazzulla’s team has no excuse for its current lackluster performances on that side of the floor.

Celtics Among Five Teams Monitoring Lonnie Walker

While Boston’s defense is a current talking point, the team is also struggling in terms of depth. Sam Hauser has been dealing with a lower back issue this season, which has highlighted the limited bench options available at the wing position.

According to Marc Stein, Boston are one of five teams monitoring Lonnie Walker IV, and could be interested in bringing him back to the NBA. Walker is currently playing for Zalgiris Kaunas. He has a $450,000 buyout option until Feb. 18.

“Lonnie Walker IV is drawing NBA interest and can be bought out of his Žalgiris contract in the EuroLeague by any NBA team until Feb. 18,” Stein reported on X. “Potential suitors said to include Sixers, Wolves, Heat, Nuggets and Celtics. Walker went to camp with Boston.”

It remains to be seen whether Boston would prefer to add a three-and-d wing rather than a ball-dominant scorer such as Walker. However, Stevens must do something to add some depth behind Hauser, as Jordan Walsh has yet to develop enough to be a reliable backup during the postseason.