Former Celtics Star Makes Bold Prediction on Team’s Title Chances

The Boston Celtics came into the 2024-25 season with the single goal of repeating their championship success. Joe Mazzulla’s team had stormed to a franchise 18th title, and looked more than capable of going back-to-back.

Throughout the season, both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder have emerged as genuine contenders to Boston’s championship crown. During a recent interview with DJ Siddiqi of Basketball Insiders, former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward backed Boston to become the first back-to-back champion since the Golden State Warriors in 2018.

“I’ll just take the easy answer here and say Celtics-Thunder and Celtics repeat as champions,” Hayward said. “Just watching from afar, they appear to be in cruise control mode. I personally think they’re still the favorites. I think that come playoff time — and I spoke earlier about the experience you get in the playoffs — they certainly have that experience. No doubt winning last year, but even the experiences when I was there with (Tatum) and (Brown), losing in the playoffs, those are big deals. Those are the things you can’t teach and things that you have to go through.”

Out of the three front runners heading into the postseason, the Celtics are by far the most experienced. As such, their title of being favorites is fair, especially if the roster can stay healthy throughout the playoffs.

Celtics Need Jrue Holiday Back to His Best

Jrue Holiday has struggled to reach the same heights he scaled last season. During his debut year with the Celtics, Holiday emerged as the best corner three-point shooter in the NBA, draining 60% of his attempts. This season, he’s hitting that same shot at a 27% clip.

Furthermore, the veteran guard has been dealing with a string of nagging injuries, from a shoulder issue to his more recent mallet finger. Nevertheless, the Celtics need what Holiday brings to both ends of the floor. There’s no question that he’s still an elite defensive guard. Yet, without his three-level scoring and floor spacing as an inverted dunker spot threat, Boston’s offense loses a layer of potency.

If Holiday can find a new gear in the postseason, he could emerge as a genuine X-Factor for Boston. If not, the Celtics must find new ways to exploit defenses, especially as their drive and kick game will likely need to change.

Jaylen Brown is Holding Himself to High Standard

On Wednesday, March 12, Jaylen Brown struggled as the Boston Celtics fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder 118-112. The All-Star forward didn’t show his usual lock-down defense. Furthermore, he went 0-for-5 from deep, and fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.

During his postgame news conference, Brown admitted he must do better.

“Just got to meet that level, got to be more physical,” Brown said. “And that’s something I take pride in. Being able to win those matchups, physicality wise. I didn’t win those matchups tonight. Got some good looks, shots in the paint, took some early jump shots I wish I could have back. I could put guys in the rim, I could be more physical, I could get to the free throw line…Didn’t meet that level tonight.”

The Celtics know what it takes to win, and so does Brown. Once the playoffs arrive, it’s fair to expect everyone on the roster will up their game. If Brown can reach the level we saw last year, the Celtics will be a major roadblock for any opponent.