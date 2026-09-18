Former First-Round Pick Named Breakout Candidate for Boston Celtics

Following Jaylen Brown’s offseason departure, the Boston Celtics will need some players to step up to fill his void next season.

One particular young Celtics player has been named as a breakout candidate for the team heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

Hugo González Named Breakout Candidate for Boston Celtics

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and for the Celtics the pick was second-year forward Hugo Gonzalez, who the Celts selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

As a rookie, Gonzalez appeared in 74 games for the Celtics and averaged 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per performance. Those numbers will likely increase along with his role in the coming campaign, which is why Swartz pegged him as a breakout candidate.

“One of the most overlooked aspects of the Jaylen Brown trade is its impact on Hugo González, the 28th pick in the 2025 draft. While González certainly isn’t going to replicate Brown’s scoring numbers, few rookies made as big an impact on winning last season,” Swartz wrote. “. . . Brown being gone means even more minutes for González on the wing, especially since Paul George has played more than 56 games just once in the past seven years. Don’t be surprised to see González crack double digits in scoring on a nightly basis while bringing his relentless energy and defense.” Gonzalez isn’t necessarily well-known outside of Boston at this point in his career, but that could change after the upcoming season. Hugo Gonzalez Looking Forward to Second Training Camp With Celtics Though Gonzalez has enjoyed the offseason, he’s looking forward to his second training camp as a member of the Celtics.

“I think we’re gonna have a long and hard training camp for sure, but really excited, looking forward to it, getting back on the wheel of games and travels and everything,” González said. “You don’t really like it when you’re in the season, but then you stay in the place for two months and you feel like you want to travel again, and you want to play and you want to compete. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Celtics will open training camp later this month on Sept. 29.