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NBA Champion J.R. Smith Reacts To Blockbuster Boston Celtics Trade

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CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 8: J.R. Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 8, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Trail Blazers 105-100. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the biggest news of the day was that the Boston Celtics had reportedly traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown is coming off a fantastic season where he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field in 71 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Smith Reacts To Jaylen Brown Trade

GettyJ.R. Smith #8 of the New York Knicks looks on during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2014 in New York City.

One person who reacted to the trade was former NBA Champion J.R. Smith.

He commented on ESPN’s Instagram post.

Smith wrote: “Philly won”

Here’s what people were saying back to Smith in the comments:

@theb9blog: “@teamswish even without the picks, player to player Philly won. How do u trade ur mvp??”

@nowaydadon: “@teamswish fax”

@paul_blynks: “@teamswish I didn’t knw they wanted to get rid of brown so bad he’s a fantastic two way player I thought it was ai coz wtf 😳”

@n.o.centaj: “@teamswish we say this now but in a few years when we see who them picks come out to be idk”

Looking At Brown

GettyJaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics talks with head coach Joe Mazzulla during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on March 08, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Cal.

He had spent all ten years of his pro career in Boston.

In 2024, Brown won the NBA Finals MVP Award.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote: “I wouldn’t have made the Jaylen Brown trade if I was Boston, but I do think people are way understating how good the Celtics are going to be next year.

That scheme is too strong under Mazzulla, still have Tatum/White/PG/Pritchard/Queta/Mitch/Hauser. That’s gonna be a top-6 seed”

Looking At George

GettyPaul George #8 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks to the referee in the second quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

George is no longer the superstar he once was with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range in 37 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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NBA Champion J.R. Smith Reacts To Blockbuster Boston Celtics Trade

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