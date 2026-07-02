NBA Champion J.R. Smith Reacts To Blockbuster Boston Celtics Trade

On Wednesday, the biggest news of the day was that the Boston Celtics had reportedly traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown is coming off a fantastic season where he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field in 71 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote: “BLOCKBUSTER: The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers for Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.”

Smith Reacts To Jaylen Brown Trade

One person who reacted to the trade was former NBA Champion J.R. Smith.

He commented on ESPN’s Instagram post.

Smith wrote: “Philly won”

Here’s what people were saying back to Smith in the comments:

@theb9blog: “@teamswish even without the picks, player to player Philly won. How do u trade ur mvp??”

@nowaydadon: “@teamswish fax”

@paul_blynks: “@teamswish I didn’t knw they wanted to get rid of brown so bad he’s a fantastic two way player I thought it was ai coz wtf 😳”

@n.o.centaj: “@teamswish we say this now but in a few years when we see who them picks come out to be idk”

Looking At Brown

Brown was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Cal.

He had spent all ten years of his pro career in Boston.

In 2024, Brown won the NBA Finals MVP Award.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic wrote: “I wouldn’t have made the Jaylen Brown trade if I was Boston, but I do think people are way understating how good the Celtics are going to be next year.

That scheme is too strong under Mazzulla, still have Tatum/White/PG/Pritchard/Queta/Mitch/Hauser. That’s gonna be a top-6 seed”

Looking At George

George is no longer the superstar he once was with the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers.

He is coming off a year where he had averages of 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range in 37 games.