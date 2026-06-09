NBA Finals Game 3: Spurs Stun Knicks In Dominant First Quarter

The San Antonio Spurs came to Madison Square Garden with a plan — attack the interior, exploit the Knicks’ ballhandling lapses, play with physical intensity from the opening tip — and they executed it for a full 12 minutes. When the first quarter ended, San Antonio had built a 33-22 lead, an 11-point advantage that looked less like a quarter’s work and more like a statement. The defending champion Knicks, holding a 2-0 series edge, suddenly looked vulnerable on their home court.

President Donald Trump watched from courtside. The MSG crowd was electric and hostile at once — booing Wembanyama at moments, sensing something slipping away. The Spurs, though, had seized momentum on the road in exactly the way a championship-caliber team does: through relentless interior pressure, transition speed and unforced errors from their opponent.

Wembanyama Sets the Tone in the Paint

Victor Wembanyama was relentless. The 7-foot-4 French forward came out aggressive from the opening possession — multiple dunks, multiple putbacks, an and-1 Eurostep that announced his presence in the paint and on the glass. He facilitated. He rebounded. He defended. By the quarter’s end, he’d done what the Spurs brought him to do: set the tone physically and athletically, making the Knicks’ frontcourt answer questions they weren’t prepared to answer, according to ESPN’s live gamecast play-by-play coverage.

The supporting cast followed. Stephon Castle, San Antonio’s initiator, contributed assists and tough finishes in transition — the kind of secondary ball movement that turns double-digit leads into blowouts. Julian Champagnie hit a key 3-pointer. Dylan Harper dunked. Bench energy flowed. The Spurs didn’t just dominate the paint; they controlled it.

San Antonio’s transition game was efficient and relentless. Knicks turnovers — unforced passes, sloppy handling, the kind of ghost passes that disappear into the hostile environment — became fast-break opportunities. The Spurs converted them. They didn’t squander momentum.

New York’s Second-Quarter Reckoning

Josh Hart led early Knicks scoring with a pair of 3-pointers, and they were difficult makes — the kind that usually spark a run. But Hart picked up a technical foul in a baseline altercation involving Luke Kornet, and the physicality of the quarter left New York looking disjointed, according to The Athletic’s live reporter updates from MSG.

Jalen Brunson made difficult shots — a high-arcing fadeaway among them — but the overall offensive flow was fragmented. Shot selection wavered. Ball security disappeared. Karl-Anthony Towns showed interior presence and physicality, but even that wasn’t enough to stem the tide. The Spurs were playing faster than the Knicks could match.

An 11-point deficit at the quarter’s end is manageable in a Finals game. The Knicks have already won two on the road in San Antonio. But adjustments need to be immediate. The second quarter will tell whether New York can weather this onslaught or whether the Spurs have found something larger — a rhythm, a confidence, a willingness to impose their athleticism on a defending champion that’s starting to look beatable.