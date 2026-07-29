Celtics Get Prediction on Possible Stephen Curry Trade

The Boston Celtics have made some surprising moves in free agency. While they were able to sign Mitchell Robinson to be the backup center, they also traded away Jaylen Brown. Trading Brown was a shocking decision that gets rid of their second-best player.

In exchange for Brown, Boston received a couple of first-round picks, a couple of second-round picks, and Paul George. It’s a return that shocked many around the league. However, they could use George’s contract to acquire a bigger fish out there.

Zach Lowe made up some fake Stephen Curry trades, and the Celtics appeared on his list.

Celtics Listed as Possible Team to Make a Stephen Curry Trade

In the latest episode of the Zach Lowe Show, Lowe created some fake Curry trades in the wake of the Warriors failing to sign LeBron James in free agency. He made it clear that he doesn’t think the Warriors would ever trade Curry unless Curry demanded it, and that is highly unlikely.

However, Lowe included Boston as a team that could make a move for Curry. He believes that a package of George for Curry and draft picks would be enough for the Celtics to bring Curry in. Of course, that would only be in an extreme case of emergency for the Warriors.

If Boston were to add Curry, they would immediately vault into the possibly being the favorites for the Eastern Conference title. Lowe made it clear that any trade involving this package likely wouldn’t happen unless Curry shows disdain for what is left for him in Golden State.

It is unlikely that Golden State would ever willingly trade Curry unless he forced their hand. The Celtics would likely do pretty much anything it takes to bring him in, short of trading Jayson Tatum. After moving Brown, it’s clear that Tatum is the one player they won’t move.

Boston is Trying to Stay a Title Contender After Moving Jaylen Brown

Despite trading for Brown, the Celtics believe that they can still compete for a championship. With Tatum fully healthy, they believe that they can compete for the top seed in the East. They are counting on a lot of the younger guys to step up and play better.

Whether or not those young players are able to step up to the point that they are able to compete for a title remains to be seen. Last year, Boston played at the slowest pace in the league. Yet, they had the second-best offense in the regular season. That number will likely fall without Brown.

Adding Curry is likely a pipe dream for any team that isn’t named Golden State. He is one of the few players who will likely stay with the same team for his entire career. Since he is a top-ten player of all-time, that is exceedingly rare for that player to do that in this day and age.