Celtics Get Sought-After Christmas Day Game vs. Tough Opponent

The Boston Celtics are usually a team that the NBA likes to put on national TV as much as possible. They are one of the most popular teams in the league. That continues to be the case, even though they traded Jaylen Brown in the offseason.

Boston usually plays a game on Christmas Day. They will be doing the same thing next season. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Celtics will be taking on the Miami Heat on Christmas. That means that Boston will have to play Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Celtics to Take on the Heat in Christmas Day Showdown

This will be the first time that Antetokounmpo plays on Christmas Day for his new team. He was traded by the Bucks to Miami in the offseason, ending his time in Milwaukee. Last season, he averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in just 36 games.

Boston was not scheduled for a Christmas Day game a year ago. That was likely due to the fact that Jayson Tatum was going to miss that game as he continued to recover from a torn Achilles. Tatum only played 16 games in the regular season because of the injury.

With Tatum back, the league decided to put Boston back into the national spotlight on Christmas Day. Tatum will have to shoulder a larger load this year after the Celtics decided to trade Jaylen Brown to the 76ers. They are counting on Tatum to be fully healthy all year long.

Last year, the Celtics had the second-best offense in the NBA with Brown leading the way. With him out of the picture, Boston is expecting younger players to step up and use more playing time to replace his production. That is easier said than done, however.

Boston Still Thinks It Can Compete For an NBA Championship

Despite trading Brown, the Celtics still believe they can compete for a title. Bringing in Paul George is an indication that they still believe the title window is open now. George played well in the playoffs after missing 25 games in the regular season due to a suspension.

Boston also signed Mitchell Robinson in free agency to be the backup center. Robinson was a key member of the Knicks during their championship season a year ago and is a fierce rebounder. That will help one of the weak spots that the Celtics had a year ago.

Tatum will still be the driving force of the team. If the Celtics want to win a championship, Tatum needs to be 100 percent healthy once more. His offense and rebounding were missed for most of the season, which prevented the team from getting the number-one seed in the East.

Boston will be a team that could make a move at the trade deadline to further pursue a championship. They now have some financial flexibility to make moves.