Celtics’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Chances Get Blunt Update

The Boston Celtics have been connected to Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout the offseason conversation, with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar widely believed to be available. Whether Boston is actually in the mix is a different question entirely.

Bill Simmons addressed the topic on his podcast this week and was direct about where he thinks the Celtics stand. His read on the situation was not encouraging for fans hoping to see Giannis in green.

The message was simple. Boston is out.

What Simmons Said

Simmons has been consistent on this point and repeated it again on his podcast. He does not believe the Celtics are seriously pursuing a deal for Antetokounmpo.

“I keep saying it, I don’t think Boston is in on Giannis,” Simmons said.

Respected NBA insider Zach Lowe echoed a similar sentiment, noting he has not picked up on any sense of urgency from the Celtics organization to shake up their roster in a significant way this offseason.

Simmons also suggested the financial angle may be a factor. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on supermax contracts, with Tatum on a five-year $315 million deal and Brown on a $304 million extension. Simmons’ thinking is that if Boston were to trade Brown, the goal would be to bring back multiple players on smaller contracts to build flexibility around Tatum. Trading for Giannis defeats that purpose entirely. He is on a supermax of his own, so the Celtics would simply be swapping one massive contract for another without gaining any financial flexibility in the process.

What It Would Take

Any deal for Antetokounmpo would almost certainly involve Jaylen Brown, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. That is a significant ask. Brown is one of the better two-way players in the league and has been central to everything Boston has built over the past several seasons.

The argument for making that move is straightforward. Antetokounmpo is one of the few players in the league who could be considered a genuine upgrade over Brown in terms of championship upside. The argument against it comes down to financial commitment, roster construction, and whether breaking up a core that won a title two years ago is the right call.

Simmons acknowledged he is speaking from instinct rather than inside information on this one. That matters. His read may reflect the general feeling around the league without necessarily reflecting what is happening inside the Celtics front office.

Celtics Final Word

Brad Stevens has shown he is capable of building a competitive roster regardless of the financial constraints involved. The Celtics have the infrastructure to absorb large contracts if the right opportunity presents itself.

Whether Antetokounmpo represents that opportunity is the question Boston’s front office is weighing right now. Simmons does not think they will pull the trigger. The offseason will reveal whether he is right.