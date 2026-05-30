Celtics Get Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Hint Amid Trade Buzz

The Boston Celtics have been linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo all offseason. On Friday, two separate developments turned up the heat on those rumors significantly.

Reporter Gery Woelfel posted on X that there is virtually zero chance Antetokounmpo returns to the Milwaukee Bucks next season. Woelfel wrote that a trade will likely involve multiple teams and is expected to go down in the days leading up to the June 23 draft.

Then Antetokounmpo himself added another layer to the speculation.

Giannis Praises Boston in Livestream

During an appearance on a livestream, Antetokounmpo was asked about the best atmospheres he has played in across his NBA career. His answer will not go unnoticed by Celtics fans.

“In the regular games, Boston is passionate,” Antetokounmpo said, placing Boston alongside Philadelphia as the two arenas he considers the best in the league. He noted the Celtics fanbase shows up not just in the playoffs but in regular season games too, a distinction that carries weight coming from a player who has experienced virtually every building in the NBA.

The comments were unprompted in the sense that nobody asked him specifically about Boston. He volunteered it as part of a broader answer about atmosphere. That detail matters.

Why It Adds Fuel to the Rumors

Antetokounmpo holds significant leverage in any trade scenario. According to Charania, the Bucks will ask him to sign an extension this summer and he will decline, effectively forcing Milwaukee to trade him before he becomes a free agent after the 2026-27 season. That leverage means he can steer his destination to a significant degree, and any team acquiring him will want confidence he plans to stay long-term.

Reports have already indicated Antetokounmpo hopes to remain in the Eastern Conference. Boston and Miami have been identified as his preferred destinations. His public praise of the Celtics fanbase, even in a casual livestream context, is not going to cool the speculation.

The cost of a deal remains steep. Any trade would almost certainly require Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum to be included, and Brad Stevens would need to decide whether breaking up the current core is worth it. That decision has not been made.

What It Means for the Celtics

The Bucks want a resolution before the June 23 draft. That gives both sides less than four weeks to reach an outcome. Whether Boston is genuinely in the running or simply one of several teams in the conversation remains unclear, with Brian Windhorst recently noting he has not personally heard confirmation that the three parties are serious about a deal.

What is clear is that Antetokounmpo knows what Boston sounds like on a big night. He just said so himself.

Final Word for the Celtics

The rumors are not going away. If anything, Friday’s comments made them louder.

Stevens has a decision to make. The clock is ticking.