Celtics Receive Eye-Opening Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Sweepstakes

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be one of the biggest trade headliners this offseason.

Several franchises have positioned themselves as potential landing spots for the two-time MVP. The Boston Celtics have been among the names floated around.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Celtics are not currently in active pursuit — but he reports the franchise cannot be counted out as an eventual suitor for Antetokounmpo.

“I’ve been told rather reliably that the Celtics have not been actively pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo at this juncture,” Fischer reported Tuesday. “… I can’t rule out that we can get to that down the line, but I want to be very very clear. I’ve been given no word that Boston and Milwaukee are in active conversations.”

During the offseason, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office will still explore bold moves. Antetokounmpo could be one of those moves as they aim for a championship pedigree star. However, a move may be complicated.

The Antetokounmpo Situation and Celtics’ Potential Pursuit

The Celtics already have Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown sitting on massive deals. The franchise enters the offseason deep in luxury tax territory which complicates any superstar addition.

Antetokounmpo, 31, is still under contract with the Bucks through the 2026-27 season with a player option for the 2027-28 season. If he doesn’t move now, he will be an unrestricted free agent and Milwaukee will lose that leverage.

For Boston, fitting Antetokounmpo would not be easy — almost impossible if they want to avoid severe cap constraints. For a move to happen, the Celtics will have to give up one of their main stars.

Brown has been speculated as a primary piece for a trade of that magnitude. However, the Celtics leadership has publicly affirmed its commitment to him.

The Bucks are seeking significant returns to trade their franchise cornerstone. Any package may include players with good production, young talent, and a trove of future draft picks.

A team interested in Antetokounmpo must be able to absorb his salary and also give the Bucks what it needs to navigate the period after him.

Does Boston Need Giannis Antetokounmpo?

In a scenario where the Celtics bring in Antetokounmpo and Brown moves elsewhere, the franchise will enter a new era of a superstar duo. The Tatum-Brown era has delivered a singular championship run in 2024. It seems as though the combo has reached its championship limit.

Tatum and Antetokounmpo would form an efficient pair. Tatum’s scoring and versatility would complement Antetokounmpo’s energy in the rim and two-way dominance.

The 2025-26 season is a forgettable one by all means for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. However, despite missing out on the playoffs and enduring the most hurt season in his NBA career, the Greek superstar averaged 27.6 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.

Those were impressive numbers but by Antetokounmpo’s standards, it was his lowest point average in 2018, his lowest rebound average since 2017, and lowest assist average since 2018.

This level of production is why contention-worthy franchises are willing to risk assets and flexibility to get him. The coming months will decide where he eventually ends up.