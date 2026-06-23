Celtics’ Blockbuster Trade Offer for Giannis Leaked Minutes After Heat Deal

At times during the ongoing NBA trade rumors, the Boston Celtics were once viewed as the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the franchise has officially struck out on landing the superstar. The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat as the team passed on the Celtics’ blockbuster offer, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Boston’s offer included star Jaylen Brown and a package of draft picks. The Heat-Bucks deal was revealed less than 24 hours before the NBA draft begins.

“The Celtics aggressively pursued Giannis, offering Milwaukee a package featuring 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania detailed in a June 22, 2026, message on X. “The Bucks seriously negotiated with two finalists in recent weeks: Miami and Boston, which were both on Antetokounmpo’s list of preferred destinations.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Celtics rumors.

The Celtics Offered Jaylen Brown in a Blockbuster Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo: Insider

Now, the Celtics may have some fences to mend with Brown unless Boston still ends up dealing the star later this offseason. The Bucks opted for the Heat’s package that featured three-first round picks, including the No. 13 selection in this year’s NBA draft.

Additionally, the Bucks acquired Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and a second rounder as well in a deal for Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. Both the Heat and Celtics were on Antetokounmpo’s list of preferred teams.

“The Celtics registered interest in Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline in February, and aggressively pursued him this time around, offering Milwaukee a package featuring 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and two first-round picks, according to sources,” Charania wrote in a June 22, story titled, “Bucks trading Giannis Antetokounmpo to Heat for haul of players, picks.”

“The Bucks chose the Heat’s offer in order to bring more flexibility and big-picture approach with controlled contracts and long-term competitiveness for new coach Taylor Jenkins to imagine the next generation of Milwaukee– versus a veteran, win-now superstar player-led package that places the immediate focus on the present.”

Celtics Rumors: Will Boston Still Trade Jaylen Brown?

Now, the major question remains what the Celtics will do with Brown moving forward. Boston is not “actively” shopping Brown, per Charania.

“Celtics president Brad Stevens has not actively shopped Brown in trade talks, sources said, but the franchise has now offered him twice for future Hall of Famers over the past four offseasons,” Charania detailed.

“In 2022, Brown was the centerpiece of Boston’s proposal to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.”

The Bucks Were Skeptical That Jaylen Brown Would Have Pushed for a Trade Out of Milwaukee: Report

It appears Bucks owner Jimmy Haslem was concerned Brown may have wanted out of Milwaukee if the star was acquired from Boston. The owner pushed for the front office to take the Heat’s deal over the Celtics, per Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor.

“Sources say Bucks owner Jimmy Haslem was a driving force in taking the Heat deal for Giannis over Boston’s offer,” O’Connor detailed in a June 23, post on X.

“Haslem didn’t want to risk Jaylen Brown wanting out of Milwaukee in a year after dealing with Giannis and Myles Garrett trade demands. Haslem wanted certainty, and the Miami deal provided more of that with more total assets in return to Milwaukee.”