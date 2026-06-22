Celtics Get Crucial Giannis Antetokounmpo Update as Draft Nears

The Boston Celtics and Giannis Antetokounmpo saga is approaching its final act. The Milwaukee Bucks set an informal deadline of the NBA Draft to resolve the situation, and with the first round set for Tuesday night, the pressure is mounting on all sides. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat and Celtics have emerged as the two finalists, and Boston is reportedly ready to include Jaylen Brown in any deal.

Bill Simmons has been tracking this situation closely and weighed in with an important clarification for anyone trying to read the tea leaves.

Nothing has changed. And yet, that might actually be good news for Boston.

What Simmons Said

Simmons took to X to address the swirling speculation around the Celtics’ pursuit, offering a clear-eyed assessment of exactly where things stand.

“They made a real offer two weeks ago,” Simmons wrote, describing the current state of play as a “staring contest” ever since. He added that he believes the situation gets resolved Monday or Tuesday morning ahead of the draft.

What Windhorst and Charania Are Saying

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed Boston’s aggressive posture. He identified the Celtics and Heat as the two teams most likely to land Antetokounmpo if a deal gets done in the next 24 hours.

“Jaylen Brown is on the table,” Windhorst said, adding that he believes Brown could be traded for Antetokounmpo in the short term.

ESPN’s Shams Charania added important structural context. There is no third team involved in any current construct. This would be a straightforward two-team deal if it happens. Charania also reported that Antetokounmpo is ready to be traded to either Boston or Miami.

The Broader Stakes for the Celtics

Windhorst offered perhaps the most revealing window into Boston’s mindset, explaining why the front office is pushing this hard in the first place.

The Celtics are not chasing Antetokounmpo out of ambition alone. They genuinely believe they are no longer good enough. After back-to-back early playoff exits, the gap between themselves and the top teams in the East looks real and growing. The New York Knicks just won a championship. The Indiana Pacers are expected to return healthy next season.

Windhorst also raised the possibility that Brown could be moved elsewhere if the Giannis deal does not come together. That would represent a seismic shift. Brown and Jayson Tatum won a championship together in 2024.

Final Word for the Celtics

Bill Simmons says nothing has changed and the staring contest is still ongoing. However, he also thinks it ends soon.

Meanwhile, the draft is Tuesday night. The Bucks want this resolved. The Celtics are all in, and as a result, Jaylen Brown’s future in Boston may depend entirely on what happens in the next few hours.