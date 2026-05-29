Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Latest Celtics Comments Add More Fuel to Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics had an interesting 2025-26 campaign. On one hand, they managed to exceed expectations, as many folks didn’t believe they would accomplish much with Jayson Tatum missing most of the year recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. And yet, once the team proved it was still one of the best groups in the league, expectations shifted, which is why their first-round exit from the playoffs is so disappointing.

The C’s are now staring down the barrel at a very important offseason, and trade rumors have been swirling like crazy ever since their elimination from the playoffs. One guy Boston continues to be heavily linked to is Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his latest comments on the Celtics will surely add even more fuel to these trade rumors, which were already engulfed in flames to begin with.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Praises the Celtics’ Fanbase

With Antetokounmpo looking to find his way out of Milwaukee, he is expected to have quite a few suitors across the league. Initially, Boston wasn’t believed to be a top landing spot for Antetokounmpo, but with the team potentially shopping Jaylen Brown this offseason, he could suddenly be in play for the C’s.

For his part, all signs seem to point to Antetokounmpo being very interested in playing for Boston. He has publicly stated his affinity for the franchise on several occasions, and reports from behind the scenes have suggested that the Celtics are one of his preferred landing spots should he end up being on the move.

Once again, Antetokounmpo has made comments that suggest he is very open to landing with the C’s this offseason. After praising the franchise and their head coach, Joe Mazzulla, earlier this offseason, Antetokounmpo has now expressed his admiration for the team’s fanbase, labeling it arguably the best group in the entire league.

“I feel like the best arena was Boston … Regular games, Boston is passionate,” Antetokounmpo said when asked by Twitch streamer Marlon which fans he believes are the best in the NBA.

What Should Celtics Fans Make of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Comments?

It’s tough to make too much of these comments, but there seems to be a theme when it comes to Antetokounmpo, and it’s not too hard to put the pieces of the puzzle together. Antetokounmpo wants to chase titles, and he may feel that the Celtics would present him with a unique opportunity to potentially add another ring to his collection.

The real question seems to be whether or not Boston is interested in Antetokounmpo. Any potential trade for him would likely involve Brown going the other way, and it doesn’t appear as if the front office is sold on trading him just yet. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Antetokounmpo get dealt before the 2026 NBA Draft, and until he gets sent to a new team, he appears set to continually be linked to the C’s.