Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Toughest NBA Player He’s Ever Had to Guard

Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to guard a plethora of great players over the course of his career, but one player sticks out above the rest in terms of difficulty.

In a recent YouTube video, Antetokounmpo revealed the toughest player he’s ever hard to guard in the NBA, and his answer shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Kevin Durant is the Toughest Player He’s had to Guard

Out of all of the players he’s matched up against, Antetokounmpo revealed that Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant is the toughest player he’s ever had to guard. He also had a high opinion when it comes to Durant’s place on the hierarchy of the best scorers ever.

“Toughest player has got to be KD. Yeah, Kevin Durant,” Antetokounmpo replied. “Probably the best scorer of all time.”

There is certainly a case to be made that Durant is one of the best scorers of all time. He currently sits fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. The only players who have scored more points than him in the NBA are Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James.

Speaking of James, Antetokounmpo also showed respect for his longevity while discussing the toughest player he’s had to guard.

“You’ve got to respect also LeBron [James], because he’s done it so many years,” Antetokounmpo said. “Like when LeBron came to the league, I was nine years old.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’ All-Time Record Against Kevin Durant

To this point in their well-decorated careers, Durant has got the best of Antetokounmpo. The two stars have faced off against each other on 21 separate occasions during the regular season, and Durant has won 13 of those meeting, compared to just 8 for Antetokounmpo.

However, Antetokounmpo got the best of Durant in the only playoff matchup between the two to this point. Antetokounmpo’s Bucks bested Durant’s Brooklyn Nets in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021. It was a classic series that was so close that it was ultimately decided by the size of Durant’s foot.

Hopefully we’ll get some more epic matchups between the two future Hall-of-Fames in the coming season(s).