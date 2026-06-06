Celtics Get Intriguing Giannis Antetokounmpo News

The Boston Celtics are heading into one of the most consequential offseasons in recent memory. Jayson Tatum remains the cornerstone. The roster needs refreshing. And the front office has already shown a willingness to be aggressive when the right opportunity presents itself.

One opportunity has been circling for months. The Milwaukee Bucks have been fielding trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Boston was reportedly among the teams that explored a deal at the trade deadline. The summer figures to bring another round of conversations.

A new report suggests the Celtics have reason for optimism.

What the Latest Report Says

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Eric Nehm, Antetokounmpo is described as very intrigued by the Celtics as a potential destination. That is a meaningful detail in a market where multiple teams are positioning themselves to make a run at the two-time MVP.

The Miami Heat have long been considered frontrunners, with Antetokounmpo drawn to the organization’s winning culture. But The Athletic reported that a key concern has emerged around Miami’s ability to actually contend if they deplete their roster to acquire him. That concern works in Boston’s favor.

The Celtics offer something the Heat cannot. Jaylen Brown is the kind of centerpiece asset the Bucks could use to rebuild around, giving Milwaukee a genuine superstar in return rather than a collection of role players and picks. For a franchise trying to reshape around a post-Giannis future, that distinction matters.

What a Deal Would Look Like for the Celtics

Any trade for Antetokounmpo would almost certainly require Brown to go to Milwaukee. The salary math demands it, and Brown is the only player on Boston’s roster desirable enough to anchor a package of that magnitude.

The Celtics would still have Tatum. Pairing him with Antetokounmpo would immediately make Boston one of the most formidable teams in the Eastern Conference and a legitimate championship contender. The question is whether the Bucks accept that framework and whether Antetokounmpo ultimately points them toward Boston.

Antetokounmpo holds significant leverage. If he declines an extension with Milwaukee, as expected, he can effectively choose his destination. The Celtics know that. So does every other team in the conversation.

Final Word for the Celtics

Being described as a team Antetokounmpo is very intrigued by is a good place to start. It does not guarantee anything. The Heat are still in the picture. Other teams will emerge as the summer progresses.

But Boston has the asset. They have the star. And apparently, they have Giannis’ attention.

That is more than most teams can say right now.