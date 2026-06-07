Celtics Get Major Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update

The Boston Celtics are heading into one of the most consequential offseasons in franchise history. Brad Stevens has made clear the front office will do everything in its power to put another championship-caliber roster together. The pieces are in place. The assets exist. The question is how aggressively Boston moves.

One name keeps coming up above all others. Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be traded by the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason, and the race to land him has been dominated by two teams. The Miami Heat have been the loudest name in the conversation. Boston has been the most intriguing alternative.

Now an NBA insider is saying the Celtics angle has real substance behind it.

What the Insider Said

The Athletic’s Sam Amick appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and addressed the Giannis trade market directly. He acknowledged Miami remains the loudest noise, with sources indicating a deal between the Heat and Bucks was close at the trade deadline. That history gives Miami a head start.

But Amick was clear that Boston’s connection to Antetokounmpo is not just speculation.

“From Giannis’ side, the intrigue is real,” Amick said. “The respect for Joe Mazzulla, the way that he might see that roster… I think it’s worth watching.”

Amick was careful to note the situation remains fluid and the Heat connection is still strong, but he framed Boston as a genuinely compelling option worth watching as the offseason unfolds.

Why the Celtics Make Sense

The advantage Boston holds over most other suitors comes down to asset quality. A trade built around Jaylen Brown gives the Bucks a legitimate star in return, someone with a similar contract to Antetokounmpo who could anchor Milwaukee’s rebuild without requiring additional players to make the salary math work.

That is the key distinction. Most teams with genuine interest in Antetokounmpo would need to gut their rosters to make a legal trade happen, leaving them significantly weakened on the other side of the deal. Boston would still have Jayson Tatum. Trading Brown for Giannis keeps the Celtics firmly in championship contention rather than forcing a rebuild.

The questions are real too. Does Antetokounmpo and Tatum work as a partnership on the floor? Is it worth moving Boston’s longest-tenured player, someone who has already proven he can win a championship, for a player whose injury history has become a concern? Stevens will weigh all of it.

Where the Bucks Stand

A trade appears increasingly likely. Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam has publicly framed the timeline in a way that signals the organization is ready to move on. When an owner starts talking publicly about timelines, it usually means the process is already moving.

The Bucks are not rebuilding around Antetokounmpo. They are finding the best return available and starting over.

That puts Boston and Miami on a collision course once again, only this time the prize is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Final Word for the Celtics

Nothing is settled yet. Miami remains a real destination and other teams will emerge as the summer progresses.

But the Celtics’ intrigue is reportedly real. Stevens wants to bring another championship to Boston. Antetokounmpo wants to win. If those two things align this summer, the Celtics could be looking at something special.

Brown’s name has never carried more trade weight than it does right now. How Stevens uses it will define the next chapter of this franchise.