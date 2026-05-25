Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Intrigued’ by Potential Celtics Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly flirting with the idea of making a big move this offseason. Trade rumors have swirled viciously around Jaylen Brown over the past few weeks, and if he does end up being on the move, the guy he is widely expected to bring back to town is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For the past few months, Antetokounmpo has appeared intent on forcing his way off the Bucks, and he seems set to get his wish this offseason. The Celtics have emerged as a surprise suitor for Antetokounmpo, and according to a new batch of trade rumors, it sounds like the “Greek Freak” is “intrigued” by the possibility of a deal that would send him to Boston.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Interested in Landing with the Celtics

Tension has been brewing between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks for quite some time now, and it will likely lead to him finding a new home for the first time in his NBA career this offseason. Unsurprisingly, should Antetokounmpo be dealt, he is expected to draw quite a bit of interest across the league, given what he is capable of on both ends of the floor.

Antetokounmpo only played in 36 games last season, but when he was on the floor, he looked like his dominant self (27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 62.4 FG%). At his best, Antetokounmpo is one of the top two-way players in the league, and he has the ability to single-handedly take over games and win them for his team.

Boston could break up its long-running duo of Brown and Jayson Tatum this offseason, and if it does, Antetokounmpo seems to be a reasonable trade target. Again, several teams are going to be in the running for the two-time MVP’s services, but it looks like the C’s may have the inside track when it comes to bringing him to town.

“I’ve heard something similar from a few different teams since the Chicago draft combine: Miami and Boston are increasingly perceived to be the potential trade destinations that currently — underline currently — most intrigue Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported.

Celtics Need to Make a Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade

Antetokounmpo has the same trainer as Tatum, and he has publicly voiced his admiration of head coach Joe Mazzulla in the past. At this stage of his career, Antetokounmpo wants to continue chasing titles, and teaming up with Tatum in Boston may give him his best shot of adding more hardware to his trophy case.

It’s tough to put too much weight into trade rumors, but whether or not a deal gets done for Antetokounmpo could come down to how much interest the C’s have in him. The team is very clearly on Antetokounmpo’s radar, so it’s going to be up to Boston’s front office to determine whether or not trading for him is in its best interests.