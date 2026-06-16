Celtics Get New Giannis Trade Update Involving Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics have been one of the central names in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade conversation for weeks, alongside the Miami Heat as the two teams most frequently mentioned as frontrunners. Reports have varied on where things actually stand, and the picture has shifted multiple times as the Milwaukee Bucks work through their options ahead of the draft.

The latest reporting adds an important detail about how Boston intends to approach this, specifically regarding Jaylen Brown‘s role in any potential deal.

According to Boston Globe insider Gary Washburn, the Celtics are not shopping Brown and are instead trying to find a way to acquire Antetokounmpo without including him.

What Washburn Said

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Washburn was direct about his read on where the Celtics stand, while also being clear that Miami remains the favorite.

“I don’t think he’s going to be a Celtic, and that’s just from what I’m hearing,” Washburn said. “I think the Celtics are gauging what it would take to get Giannis to Boston and trying to figure out whether they want to move Jaylen Brown.”

He continued, breaking down the structural complexity of any potential deal.

“I do think Miami has the edge on this, but I do think Boston is kinda sniffing around,” Washburn said. “What is exactly Milwaukee looking for? Who is the third team involved? Because it’s gonna have to be a third team involved.”

Washburn closed with his clearest statement on where things stand.

“There’s a lot of questions here that need to be solved in the next week. I do think something is gonna happen by the draft,” he said. “But I don’t think the chances are that he’s coming to Boston. And I don’t think the Celtics are shopping Jaylen Brown in this deal. I think they’re trying to figure out how to get him without Jaylen.”

His read on Boston’s intentions was clear. The front office wants Antetokounmpo. It does not want to give up Brown to get him.

The Bigger Picture

Washburn’s reporting lines up with other recent accounts, though not every report agrees on the details. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported separately that Milwaukee has not been fully satisfied with Miami’s offer. The Bucks continue to discuss packages with other teams. That suggests the Heat’s perceived advantage may not be as settled as it appears.

Windhorst also noted that Miami has improved its offer since the trade deadline. The package is reportedly built around the No. 13 pick, Tyler Herro, and additional rotation pieces. That improvement keeps Miami in a strong position even as Milwaukee shops the offer around.

Importantly, Windhorst also indicated that Antetokounmpo would be open to signing an extension with Boston if a trade were to happen. That keeps the Celtics’ interest from being purely theoretical.

What It Means for the Celtics

The reporting paints a picture of a front office trying to thread a difficult needle. Boston reportedly wants the two-time MVP without sacrificing the player who helped deliver a championship in 2024 and remains one of the best two-way wings in the league.

Whether that is realistic depends heavily on what Milwaukee actually wants in return. Brad Stevens has the assets to be aggressive, but it remains difficult to see how the Celtics could realistically get involved in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes without including Brown in some form.

Final Word for the Celtics

The reporting on this situation has shifted multiple times over the past month, and it will likely continue shifting before the draft on June 23. Washburn’s read is that Brown stays in Boston regardless of what happens with Antetokounmpo. Other reporting suggests Miami’s lead is not as secure as it once looked.

The Celtics reportedly want Antetokounmpo without paying the price some assumed they would. Whether that approach gets them there remains to be seen.