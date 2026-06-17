Celtics Get New Giannis Trade Update That Changes the Picture

The Boston Celtics have been one of the most discussed teams in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade conversation throughout this offseason. Reports over the past several days have suggested talks between Boston and the Milwaukee Bucks were progressing, with some accounts indicating a third team would need to be involved to absorb Jaylen Brown in any structure. The sense around the league has been that something is close.

Not everyone agrees with that read.

NBA insider Jake Fischer pushed back on the idea that talks between Boston and Milwaukee have reached a meaningful stage, and his comments cut directly against the growing belief that a deal is imminent.

What Fischer Said

Speaking on a livestream for Bleacher Report, Fischer was direct about where he believes things actually stand between the two sides.

“I don’t think there is any three-team conversation between Boston and Milwaukee right now,” Fischer said, “because I don’t think there’s even really significant Milwaukee and Boston talks at this juncture.”

That is a notable departure from the tone of recent reporting. While other accounts have framed Boston as actively negotiating, Fischer’s read suggests the conversations have not progressed nearly as far as believed, let alone to the point of involving a third team to facilitate a Brown trade.

Why the Timeline Matters

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam said back in May that resolving the Antetokounmpo situation before the NBA Draft would make sense for the organization. The draft is now one week away, and according to Fischer, Celtics talks remain far from significant.

That creates a tightening window. If Milwaukee genuinely wants clarity before draft night, the lack of meaningful progress with Boston suggests either a deal is developing faster than Fischer’s information indicates, or the Celtics may not be as central to Milwaukee’s plans as recent reporting has suggested.

What It Means for the Celtics

Boston has been linked to Antetokounmpo for months, and the motivation has been clear. A two-time MVP would immediately elevate Boston’s championship odds for next season. But the structural challenges have always been real, particularly the question of what happens to Brown if a deal comes together.

Fischer’s comments do not rule out a Celtics deal entirely. They simply suggest the conversations have not reached the substantive stage other reporting has implied. Boston may still be involved. Just perhaps less seriously, or less imminently, than the recent chatter would indicate.

Final Word for the Celtics

The reporting on Antetokounmpo’s future has shifted constantly over the past month, and Fischer’s comments are the latest example of how unsettled the picture remains just days before the draft.

Boston has been linked to Antetokounmpo for months. Whether the Celtics are anywhere close to getting him, or how seriously they are actually pursuing it, is a different question entirely, and right now, not everyone believes the answer is close.

The draft is June 23. Something will likely move before then. What exactly remains unclear.