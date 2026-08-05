Celtics Given Middling Ranking for Trade Assets After Offseason Moves

The Boston Celtics made some of the most surprising moves of the offseason. They decided to trade Jaylen Brown for Paul George and some draft picks. Moving on from their second-best player was a shocking decision just a couple of years removed from a title.

George is an older player who comes in with a history of injuries. Adding two first-round picks is nice, but George is still getting paid an enormous amount of money. Moving him if things don’t work out will be tough to do. In fact, their trade assets got worse after this move.

One NBA writer gave them a middling grade in terms of trade assets because of this decision.

Celtics Given Middle-of-the-Road Ranking for Trade Assets

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Celtics have the 19th-best trade assets in the NBA. Bailey cites the trading of Brown as a big reason why they are ranked so low.