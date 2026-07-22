Boston Celtics Given Terrible Grade for Offseason Moves

The Boston Celtics were more active in free agency than many people expected. A year after being the second seed in the East, they traded away one of their best players. They shipped Jaylen Brown off to Philadelphia in return for Paul George and some picks.

That was by far the biggest move that they made in the offseason. However, the Celtics also signed Mitchell Robinson to be the backup center. That move wasn’t enough to give them a strong offseason grade, however. In fact, they were given one of the worst offseason grades by ESPN.

Celtics Given Poor Offseason Grade by ESPN Writer

Zach Kram of ESPN gave Boston just a C- grade for the moves they made this summer. Only four teams received worse grades from him. The main case Kram made for this poor grade was the decision to trade Brown for the pieces they got in return.

“But their offseason will be defined by the stunning Jaylen Brown trade, which shocked the basketball world not because it happened but because it brought back such a light return from the 76ers (Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks) for the player who finished sixth in MVP voting last season,” Kram wrote.

If the Celtics were going to trade Brown, they likely could have gotten more from another team if they waited longer. The deal that the Sixers were offering them likely would have been there in a few months if they wanted to circle back to Philly.

Robinson is a solid addition. His price was a little hefty, especially for a guy with injury concerns. He has had struggles being available when the Knicks needed him the most. Boston needs him to be healthy all season long, but especially when the playoffs roll around.

Boston Might Take a Step Back Next Season

There is a good shot that the Celtics take a step back next year. Without Brown, they have one fewer shot-creator. They also are missing perhaps their best overall defender. With that being the case, there is a good shot that they end up falling further back in the pecking order of the East.

Several other teams got better while Boston traded their second-best player. Indiana, Philadelphia, Cleveland, and Miami all got better. There is a chance the Cavs and the Heat get even better if one of them can sign LeBron James, as well. The same goes for Philly.

If Boston is going to compete for the top of the East, they might need to look at making some moves at the trade deadline next season. That will be their best chance of making a deep postseason run a year after blowing a 3-1 lead in the first round.

The Celtics have made several cost-cutting moves since Bill Chisholm bought the team. That could become a new pattern.